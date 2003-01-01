Player Page

Felix Hernandez | Starting Pitcher | #34

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Felix Hernandez is scheduled to go two innings in his debut Thursday night with Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Winter League.
It will be his first live appearance in his native country since 2003, when he was 17 years old. King Felix is only expected to pitch a handful of times for Navegantes del Magallanes as he readies to represent Venezuela in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The 30-year-old right-hander posted a relatively disappointing 3.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 122/65 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings last season with the Mariners. Dec 22 - 2:47 PM
Source: Ryan Divish on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA252511800153.1138766565122003.821.32
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oct 2OAK110103.043303009.001.33
Sep 27@ HOU110105.2108423006.352.12
Sep 21TOR110007.02003400.00.71
Sep 16HOU110104.1965330010.382.77
Sep 10@ OAK111006.06001200.001.17
Sep 5TEX111005.266643009.531.76
Aug 31@ TEX110104.0466430013.502.00
Aug 26@ CWS111007.181125001.231.36
Aug 20MLW111008.072218002.251.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Everett(NWST)A110003.263326007.3642.182
Tacoma(PCL)AAA111005.251117001.5881.059
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Jesus Sucre
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Seth Smith
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Ben Gamel
2Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Ariel Miranda
5Robert Whalen
6Chris Heston
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6Nate Karns
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9James Pazos
10Paul Fry
11Thyago Vieira
12Cody Martin
13Christian Bergman
14Micah Owings
 

 