Felix Hernandez | Starting Pitcher | #34 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (30) / 4/8/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $25 million, 2017: $26 million, 2018: $26 million, 2019: $27 million, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Felix Hernandez is scheduled to go two innings in his debut Thursday night with Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Winter League. It will be his first live appearance in his native country since 2003, when he was 17 years old. King Felix is only expected to pitch a handful of times for Navegantes del Magallanes as he readies to represent Venezuela in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The 30-year-old right-hander posted a relatively disappointing 3.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 122/65 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings last season with the Mariners. Source: Ryan Divish on Twitter

Felix Hernandez allowed three earned runs over just three innings Sunday in a loss to the Athletics. Stephen Vogt hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning and the A's added two more runs via RBI singles in the top of the third. It was only a 47-pitch outing for Hernandez, who finishes the 2016 season with a relatively disappointing 3.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 122/65 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings. He's due $25.9 million in 2017.