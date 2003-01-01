Welcome,
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Paul Fry
(S)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Steven Baron
(C)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Steve Johnson
(R)
James Paxton
(S)
Drew Storen
(R)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Nate Karns
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Kevin Gregg
(R)
Dae-Ho Lee
(1B)
D.J. Peterson
(1B)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Endy Chavez
(OF)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Cody Martin
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Zach Miner
(R)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Chris Heston
(R)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Xavier Nady
(OF)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Jean Segura
(2B)
Felix Hernandez | Starting Pitcher | #34
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/8/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $25 million, 2017: $26 million, 2018: $26 million, 2019: $27 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Felix Hernandez is scheduled to go two innings in his debut Thursday night with Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Winter League.
It will be his first live appearance in his native country since 2003, when he was 17 years old. King Felix is only expected to pitch a handful of times for Navegantes del Magallanes as he readies to represent Venezuela in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The 30-year-old right-hander posted a relatively disappointing 3.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 122/65 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings last season with the Mariners.
Dec 22 - 2:47 PM
Source:
Ryan Divish on Twitter
Felix Hernandez is planning to pitch for Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Winter League in late December.
It'll be his first time pitching in his native Venezuela since 2003, when Felix was 17 years old and just beginning his professional baseball career. Hernandez will probably only appear in a handful of games for Navegantes del Magallanes, using the experience as prep for the Winter Baseball Classic and the 2017 MLB season. The 30-year-old right-hander finished 2016 with a disappointing 3.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 122/65 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings.
Nov 15 - 6:10 PM
Source:
Mariners.mlb.com
Felix Hernandez allowed three earned runs over just three innings Sunday in a loss to the Athletics.
Stephen Vogt hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning and the A's added two more runs via RBI singles in the top of the third. It was only a 47-pitch outing for Hernandez, who finishes the 2016 season with a relatively disappointing 3.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 122/65 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings. He's due $25.9 million in 2017.
Oct 2 - 5:48 PM
Felix Hernandez gave up 10 hits and eight runs -- four earned -- over 5 2/3 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.
King Felix allowed two runs out of the gate but settled in after that, hurling four scoreless frames before the fateful six-run sixth inning. Hernandez got himself into some trouble in that inning, but a two-out error by first baseman Adam Lind prolonged the inning and paved the way for four more unearned runs to cross the plate before the bleeding stopped. The loss dropped the 30-year-old to 11-7 with a 3.71 ERA through 24 starts. His last start of the 2016 season will come Sunday against the Athletics.
Sep 28 - 12:29 AM
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Dec 22 - 2:47 PM
Felix will pitch in Venezuelan Winter League
Nov 15 - 6:10 PM
Felix Hernandez goes three innings in finale
Oct 2 - 5:48 PM
Felix allows 10 hits, four earned to Astros
Sep 28 - 12:29 AM
More Felix Hernandez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SEA
25
25
11
8
0
0
153.1
138
76
65
65
122
0
0
3.82
1.32
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Oct 2
OAK
1
1
0
1
0
3.0
4
3
3
0
3
0
0
9.00
1.33
Sep 27
@ HOU
1
1
0
1
0
5.2
10
8
4
2
3
0
0
6.35
2.12
Sep 21
TOR
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
2
0
0
3
4
0
0
.00
.71
Sep 16
HOU
1
1
0
1
0
4.1
9
6
5
3
3
0
0
10.38
2.77
Sep 10
@ OAK
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
1.17
Sep 5
TEX
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
6
6
6
4
3
0
0
9.53
1.76
Aug 31
@ TEX
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
4
6
6
4
3
0
0
13.50
2.00
Aug 26
@ CWS
1
1
1
0
0
7.1
8
1
1
2
5
0
0
1.23
1.36
Aug 20
MLW
1
1
1
0
0
8.0
7
2
2
1
8
0
0
2.25
1.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Everett(NWST)
A
1
1
0
0
0
3.2
6
3
3
2
6
0
0
7.364
2.182
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
5
1
1
1
7
0
0
1.588
1.059
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Jesus Sucre
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
3
D.J. Peterson
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Seth Smith
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Ben Gamel
2
Mitch Haniger
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Ariel Miranda
5
Robert Whalen
6
Chris Heston
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek will be sidelined for the next 4-6 months after having surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Cishek spent time on the disabled list but return to pitch with the injury in the second half this season. However, he decided to go ahead and get it taken care of now. Given that Opening Day is less than six months away, there would seem to be a pretty good chance the reliever might begin next year on the DL.
Oct 17
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
Nate Karns
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
James Pazos
10
Paul Fry
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Cody Martin
13
Christian Bergman
14
Micah Owings
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Seth Trachtman analyzes ERA sleepers for the 2017 season.
