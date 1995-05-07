Player Page

Austin Hays | Outfielder

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
MASN's Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles are calling up outfield prospect Austin Hays.
Hays enjoyed a terrific 2017 season between High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie, slashing .329/.365/.593 with 32 home runs and 95 RBI in 128 games. It remains to be seen how much playing time the 22-year-old will receive over the final four weeks of the regular season. He's probably not worth adding in a standard fantasy league. Sep 5 - 4:54 PM
Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Bowie(EAST)AA6426186172165439134511.330.367.594
Frederick(CARO)A6426286153164142124046.328.364.592
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
2Tim Beckham
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Trey Mancini
2Craig Gentry
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Kevin Gausman
2Jeremy Hellickson
3Dylan Bundy
4Wade Miley
5Ubaldo Jimenez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Brad Brach
3Darren O'Day
4Mychal Givens
5Chris Tillman
6Richard Bleier
7Miguel Castro
8Donnie Hart
9Gabriel Ynoa
10Richard Rodriguez
11Jimmy Yacabonis
 

 