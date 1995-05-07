Welcome,
Austin Hays | Outfielder
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/5/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
MASN's Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles are calling up outfield prospect Austin Hays.
Hays enjoyed a terrific 2017 season between High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie, slashing .329/.365/.593 with 32 home runs and 95 RBI in 128 games. It remains to be seen how much playing time the 22-year-old will receive over the final four weeks of the regular season. He's probably not worth adding in a standard fantasy league.
Sep 5 - 4:54 PM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Orioles prospect Austin Hays went 3-for-5 with a double on Sunday for Double-A Bowie.
The double is his 30th of the season, and it's Hays' 66th extra-base hit of the season. The only thing Hays hasn't shown in 2017 is patience, with just 22 walks in 120 games. To say that's nitpicking is quite the understatement. Hays is the best hitting prospect in the Baltimore system, and he could easily be in the Orioles' lineup before the end of next year.
Aug 28 - 2:00 PM
Orioles prospect Austin Hays went 3-for-6 with a homer on Sunday for Double-A Bowie.
Hays also tripled, and the homer gives him 26 on the season. We've said it before, but it's worth repeating: Hays has seen his stock soar since being taken in the second-round of last year's draft. He's one of the best offensive prospects in the Baltimore system, and you could argue he's the best. He could easily be playing everyday for Baltimore by this point in 2018.
Jul 31 - 1:59 PM
Orioles prospect Austin Hays homered twice on Sunday for Double-A Bowie.
It's the sixth homer of the year since he was promoted to Bowie, and the 22nd overall. Hays was an underrated prospect in the 2016 draft, but no one could have expected him to be this good this soon. There's a real chance he's a member of the Orioles outfield in 2018, so if he's available in your dynasty league, he's worthy of your consideration.
Jul 17 - 2:09 PM
Orioles calling up OF prospect Austin Hays
Sep 5 - 4:54 PM
Another three hit game for Hays
Aug 28 - 2:00 PM
Another huge game for Hays
Jul 31 - 1:59 PM
Hays keeps hitting
Jul 17 - 2:09 PM
More Austin Hays Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Bowie(EAST)
AA
64
261
86
17
2
16
54
39
13
45
1
1
.330
.367
.594
Frederick(CARO)
A
64
262
86
15
3
16
41
42
12
40
4
6
.328
.364
.592
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
60-Day DL
J.J. Hardy (elbow) will not be activated from the disabled list Tuesday.
Hardy came down with some elbow soreness after ramping up his swinging work last week and the O's want to give the veteran shortstop more time to heal. Orioles manager Buck Showalter suggested that Hardy should be ready before Friday. Tim Beckham has taken over as the club's starter at short.
Sep 5
2
Tim Beckham
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Trey Mancini
2
Craig Gentry
10-Day DL
Orioles placed OF Craig Gentry on the 10-day disabled list with a lacerated right middle finger.
No word yet on how much time Gentry will miss. Joey Rickard will be in line for some additional at-bats with Gentry out of the mix.
Sep 2
CF
1
Adam Jones
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Anthony Santander
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Kevin Gausman
2
Jeremy Hellickson
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Wade Miley
5
Ubaldo Jimenez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Brad Brach
3
Darren O'Day
4
Mychal Givens
5
Chris Tillman
6
Richard Bleier
7
Miguel Castro
8
Donnie Hart
9
Gabriel Ynoa
10
Richard Rodriguez
11
Jimmy Yacabonis
