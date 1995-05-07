Austin Hays | Outfielder Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (22) / 7/5/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

MASN's Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles are calling up outfield prospect Austin Hays. Hays enjoyed a terrific 2017 season between High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie, slashing .329/.365/.593 with 32 home runs and 95 RBI in 128 games. It remains to be seen how much playing time the 22-year-old will receive over the final four weeks of the regular season. He's probably not worth adding in a standard fantasy league. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

Orioles prospect Austin Hays went 3-for-5 with a double on Sunday for Double-A Bowie. The double is his 30th of the season, and it's Hays' 66th extra-base hit of the season. The only thing Hays hasn't shown in 2017 is patience, with just 22 walks in 120 games. To say that's nitpicking is quite the understatement. Hays is the best hitting prospect in the Baltimore system, and he could easily be in the Orioles' lineup before the end of next year.

Orioles prospect Austin Hays went 3-for-6 with a homer on Sunday for Double-A Bowie. Hays also tripled, and the homer gives him 26 on the season. We've said it before, but it's worth repeating: Hays has seen his stock soar since being taken in the second-round of last year's draft. He's one of the best offensive prospects in the Baltimore system, and you could argue he's the best. He could easily be playing everyday for Baltimore by this point in 2018.