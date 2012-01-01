Player Page

Alex Mejia | Second Baseman | #54

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (0) / STL
Alex Mejia went 2-for-3 with his first major league home run to lead the Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Nationals on Saturday.
Mejia drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the second inning, and in the eighth he turned on a low offering and yanked it into the seats in left field for his first MLB tater. The 26-year-old got the start at second base in the game. Mejia is a defense-first infielder who will likely find his way back to Memphis as the Cards get healthier, and he can be left alone for fantasy purposes. Jul 1 - 11:51 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667120100000003
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
230000000000.000.000.000.000
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170020100
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 1WAS13200121000000.667.6671.667
Jun 30WAS11000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 29@ ARZ12000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA113810100323600.263.333.289
Springfield(TEX)AA632275717032424163611.251.305.366
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Paul DeJong
2Alex Mejia
3B1Jedd Gyorko
LF1Tommy Pham
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Trevor Rosenthal
3Kevin Siegrist
4Matt Bowman
5Brett Cecil
6Tyler Lyons
7John Brebbia
8Sam Tuivailala
9Zach Duke
 

 