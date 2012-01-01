Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Scott Bittle
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Robert Stock
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Victor Marte
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
John Brebbia
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Luke Voit
(1B)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Greg Garcia
(2B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Mike Mayers
(R)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Alex Mejia
(2B)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Paul DeJong
(2B)
Mike Leake
(S)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Alex Mejia | Second Baseman | #54
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/18/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 4 (0) / STL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Mejia went 2-for-3 with his first major league home run to lead the Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Nationals on Saturday.
Mejia drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the second inning, and in the eighth he turned on a low offering and yanked it into the seats in left field for his first MLB tater. The 26-year-old got the start at second base in the game. Mejia is a defense-first infielder who will likely find his way back to Memphis as the Cards get healthier, and he can be left alone for fantasy purposes.
Jul 1 - 11:51 PM
Cardinals purchased the contract of SS Alex Mejia from Triple-A Memphis.
Mejia was hitting .235/.309/.355 with three homers and 27 RBI while splitting time between Double- and Triple-A prior to his call-up. He could see his fair share of chances at short with Aledmys Diaz being shuttled down to Triple-A on Wednesday. Given his rather pedestrian numbers in the minors, there is not a ton of fantasy upside with the 26-year-old infielder.
Jun 28 - 6:40 PM
Mejia's first homer sends Cards past Nats
Jul 1 - 11:51 PM
Cards call up SS Alex Mejia from minors
Jun 28 - 6:40 PM
More Alex Mejia Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Bryant
CHC
(3091)
2
C. Seager
LA
(3084)
3
M. Trout
LAA
(2803)
4
A. Hechavarria
TB
(2779)
5
M. Montero
CHC
(2648)
6
S. Castro
NYY
(2551)
7
M. Holliday
NYY
(2542)
8
M. Conforto
NYM
(2295)
9
Z. Cozart
CIN
(2293)
10
J. Villar
MLW
(2253)
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
.000
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 1
WAS
1
3
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.667
1.667
Jun 30
WAS
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 29
@ ARZ
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
11
38
10
1
0
0
3
2
3
6
0
0
.263
.333
.289
Springfield(TEX)
AA
63
227
57
17
0
3
24
24
16
36
1
1
.251
.305
.366
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2B
1
Kolten Wong
10-Day DL
Kolten Wong (triceps) won't be activated from the disabled list until after the All-Star break.
The hope had been that Wong could return as soon as this weekend, but his recovery from a right triceps strain is coming along slower than expected. "I thought it would be sooner," admitted Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak. Wong could still begin a rehab assignment fairly soon but is at least a couple weeks away. Greg Garcia should handle most of the starts at second base while Wong is out.
Jun 30
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Paul DeJong
2
Alex Mejia
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Tommy Pham
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
10-Day DL
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Friday that he's optimistic Dexter Fowler (heel) will return next week.
Fowler visited a specialist earlier this week to have his right heel spur checked out and evidently the visit must have gone well. It's unclear if he'll need a rehab assignment before returning.
Jun 30
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
Alex Reyes
60-Day DL
Cardinals transferred RHP Alex Reyes to the 60-day disabled list.
Reyes will not play this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. He could start into a throw program soon, but there is still a long road ahead of him before he is ready to contribute.
Jun 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Trevor Rosenthal
3
Kevin Siegrist
10-Day DL
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Friday that he expects to have Kevin Siegrist (neck) back next week.
Siegrist has been sidelined for the past week with a cervical spine strain. It's unclear whether he'll require any rehab appearances before being activated.
Jun 30
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
Tyler Lyons
7
John Brebbia
8
Sam Tuivailala
9
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Cardinals' Gulf Coast League team on Friday.
He allowed an infield single and recorded one strikeout in a scoreless frame. Duke had Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last October, but he's made a rapid recovery and hopes to be a factor in the Cards' bullpen during the second half. The left-hander boasts a 2.74 ERA with 208 strikeouts over 180 1/3 innings over the last three seasons.
Jun 30
