Alex Mejia | Second Baseman | #54

Alex Mejia went 2-for-3 with his first major league home run to lead the Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

Mejia drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the second inning, and in the eighth he turned on a low offering and yanked it into the seats in left field for his first MLB tater. The 26-year-old got the start at second base in the game. Mejia is a defense-first infielder who will likely find his way back to Memphis as the Cards get healthier, and he can be left alone for fantasy purposes.