Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays nab top D.R. prospect Franco for $3.825M
Velasquez (elbow) begins rehab assignment
Gurriel caps big night with game-winning RBI
Frazier makes entrance with double, homer
Mejia's first homer sends Cards past Nats
Nelson Cruz day-to-day with knee discomfort
Dyson records first Giants save against Bucs
Morrison goes yard twice against Orioles Sat.
Starling Marte to begin rehab assignment
Jason Heyward (hand) starting rehab Sunday
Angels activate Bud Norris from 10-day DL
Mike Zunino takes a seat Saturday vs. Halos
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Colome
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Derek Norris
(C)
Blake Snell
(S)
Chris Archer
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Adam Kolarek
(R)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Dayron Varona
(OF)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Jose Molina
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Jeff Walters
(R)
David Carpenter
(R)
Jacob Faria
(S)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Rickie Weeks
(DH)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Taylor Featherston
(2B)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Chase Whitley
(R)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Wander Samuel Franco | Shortstop
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
16
) / 3/1/2001
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 170
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Rays signed Dominican SS Wander Samuel Franco.
Franco is considered by most outlets to be the top international prospect of the signing period that begins July 2. MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez says the 16-year-old will receive a $3.825 million signing bonus. Franco, who has two brothers in minor league ball and is the nephew of Erick Aybar, is an offense-first player who might eventually have to be moved off shortstop.
Jul 2 - 9:29 AM
Source:
Jesse Sanchez on Twitter
Rays nab top D.R. prospect Franco for $3.825M
Jul 2 - 9:29 AM
More Wander Samuel Franco Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
2
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
10-Day DL
Rays placed 1B/DH Rickie Weeks on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 7, with a right shoulder impingement.
Weeks first injured the shoulder in a collision at first base a month ago and it's apparently still bothering him. It's unclear how long he'll be out.
Jun 9
2B
1
Brad Miller
10-Day DL
Brad Miller (groin) has begun a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte.
Miller is starting at second base and batting second for the Stone Crabs in Game 1 of their doubleheader with Palm Beach. It's unclear how long he'll be out there for, though obviously it's a step in the right direction for Miller, who's been sidelined with a strained groin since early June.
Jul 1
2
Tim Beckham
Sidelined
Tim Beckham (ankle) is not in the Rays' lineup on Saturday.
Beckham was lifted from Friday night's game with a minor ankle injury and will sit on Saturday as a precautionary measure. Taylor Featherston will start in his place at second base.
Jul 1
3
Taylor Featherston
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Matt Duffy
60-Day DL
Matt Duffy had surgery this week to remove a calcium deposit from his ailing left Achilles.
The Rays think it's what had been causing the pain in Duffy's heel and causing multiple setbacks. If that proves to be the case, he'll be back sometime this season. However, there's still no timetable for his return.
Jun 23
3B
1
Evan Longoria
2
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
10-Day DL
Colby Rasmus (hip) is not ready to come off the 10-day disabled list.
Rasmus has been out for exactly 10 days (as of Thursday) and he had been aiming to return when first eligible, but his surgically-repaired hip is still giving him trouble. There's no timetable at this point for him to even begin a minor league rehab assignment. It's going to be a while.
Jun 29
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
60-Day DL
Rays transferred OF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Adam Kolarek. Kiermaier will be out until sometime in August with a fractured right hip.
Jun 27
2
Mallex Smith
3
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Matt Andriese
60-Day DL
Rays transferred RHP Matt Andriese to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the prognosis for the right-hander, he'll be sidelined into August, this was merely done as a procedural move to open a spot on the 40-man roster for the recently-acquired Trevor Plouffe.
Jun 17
5
Jacob Faria
6
Blake Snell
7
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Xavier Cedeno
60-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno (forearm) resumed a throwing program last Friday.
Cedeno has been sidelined since late April due to tightness in his left forearm. He said Monday that he expects to return by mid-August, but obviously he has a lot of hoops to jump through first.
Jun 20
4
Tommy Hunter
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
7
Diego Moreno
60-Day DL
Rays transferred RHP Diego Moreno from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Adeiny Hechavarria. Moreno now isn't eligible to return until late July.
Jun 26
8
Chase Whitley
9
Jumbo Diaz
10
Adam Kolarek
11
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Shawn Tolleson underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
Tolleson has been out all season with what the Rays had been calling a right flexor strain, but apparently the reliever's ulnar collateral ligament was damaged, as well. He'll be sidelined until around midseason next year.
May 19
