Player Page

Weather | Roster

Wander Samuel Franco | Shortstop

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (16) / 3/1/2001
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 170
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rays signed Dominican SS Wander Samuel Franco.
Franco is considered by most outlets to be the top international prospect of the signing period that begins July 2. MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez says the 16-year-old will receive a $3.825 million signing bonus. Franco, who has two brothers in minor league ball and is the nephew of Erick Aybar, is an offense-first player who might eventually have to be moved off shortstop. Jul 2 - 9:29 AM
Source: Jesse Sanchez on Twitter
More Wander Samuel Franco Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Rickie Weeks
2B1Brad Miller
2Tim Beckham
3Taylor Featherston
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Matt Duffy
3B1Evan Longoria
2Trevor Plouffe
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
3Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Matt Andriese
5Jacob Faria
6Blake Snell
7Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Tommy Hunter
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Kevin Gadea
7Diego Moreno
8Chase Whitley
9Jumbo Diaz
10Adam Kolarek
11Shawn Tolleson
 

 