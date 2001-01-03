Wander Samuel Franco | Shortstop

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Wilson Ramos

2 Jesus Sucre

1B 1 Logan Morrison

2 Rickie Weeks 10-Day DL

Rays placed 1B/DH Rickie Weeks on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 7, with a right shoulder impingement. Weeks first injured the shoulder in a collision at first base a month ago and it's apparently still bothering him. It's unclear how long he'll be out.

2B 1 Brad Miller 10-Day DL

Brad Miller (groin) has begun a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte. Miller is starting at second base and batting second for the Stone Crabs in Game 1 of their doubleheader with Palm Beach. It's unclear how long he'll be out there for, though obviously it's a step in the right direction for Miller, who's been sidelined with a strained groin since early June.

2 Tim Beckham Sidelined

Tim Beckham (ankle) is not in the Rays' lineup on Saturday. Beckham was lifted from Friday night's game with a minor ankle injury and will sit on Saturday as a precautionary measure. Taylor Featherston will start in his place at second base.

3 Taylor Featherston

SS 1 Adeiny Hechavarria

2 Matt Duffy 60-Day DL

Matt Duffy had surgery this week to remove a calcium deposit from his ailing left Achilles. The Rays think it's what had been causing the pain in Duffy's heel and causing multiple setbacks. If that proves to be the case, he'll be back sometime this season. However, there's still no timetable for his return.

3B 1 Evan Longoria

2 Trevor Plouffe

LF 1 Colby Rasmus 10-Day DL

Colby Rasmus (hip) is not ready to come off the 10-day disabled list. Rasmus has been out for exactly 10 days (as of Thursday) and he had been aiming to return when first eligible, but his surgically-repaired hip is still giving him trouble. There's no timetable at this point for him to even begin a minor league rehab assignment. It's going to be a while.

2 Shane Peterson

CF 1 Kevin Kiermaier 60-Day DL

Rays transferred OF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Adam Kolarek. Kiermaier will be out until sometime in August with a fractured right hip.

2 Mallex Smith

3 Peter Bourjos

RF 1 Steven Souza

DH 1 Corey Dickerson

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Chris Archer

2 Alex Cobb

3 Jake Odorizzi

4 Matt Andriese 60-Day DL

Rays transferred RHP Matt Andriese to the 60-day disabled list. Nothing has changed in the prognosis for the right-hander, he'll be sidelined into August, this was merely done as a procedural move to open a spot on the 40-man roster for the recently-acquired Trevor Plouffe.

5 Jacob Faria

6 Blake Snell

7 Nathan Eovaldi 60-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Alex Colome

2 Brad Boxberger

3 Xavier Cedeno 60-Day DL

Xavier Cedeno (forearm) resumed a throwing program last Friday. Cedeno has been sidelined since late April due to tightness in his left forearm. He said Monday that he expects to return by mid-August, but obviously he has a lot of hoops to jump through first.

4 Tommy Hunter

5 Erasmo Ramirez

6 Kevin Gadea 60-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis. The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.

7 Diego Moreno 60-Day DL

Rays transferred RHP Diego Moreno from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Adeiny Hechavarria. Moreno now isn't eligible to return until late July.

8 Chase Whitley

9 Jumbo Diaz

10 Adam Kolarek