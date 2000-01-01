Daniel Flores | Catcher

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
Lowdown: Free Agency Fires Up
Nov 8
Team Roundup: Cubs
Nov 7
Team Roundup: Nationals
Nov 6
Lowdown: Staying in Stripes
Nov 6
Podcast: Hot Stove Preview
Nov 6
Team Roundup: Diamondbacks
Nov 3
Offseason Lowdown: Upton Stays
Nov 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores dies of cancer
JD Martinez looking for $200 million contract
BoSox hire Dana LeVangie as pitching coach
MLB, NPB to grandfather old posting system
Orioles have interest in FAs Cashner, Vargas
Arenado awarded fifth straight NL Gold Glove
Twins 2B Dozier wins first career Gold Glove
44-year-old Colon hoping to continue career
John Lackey, 39, plans to pitch next season
Roy Halladay killed in plane crash at age 40
Shohei Otani chooses CAA to represent him
Holland gets qualifying offer from Rockies
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchup: Seahawks @ Cardinals
Nov 8
Week 10 Power Rankings
Nov 8
Saints Picking Up Garbage
Nov 8
The NFL Week 10 Worksheet
Nov 8
Dose: Seattle Slew of Injuries
Nov 8
Week 9: AFC Targets & Touches
Nov 8
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 10
Nov 7
Week 9: NFC Targets & Touches
Nov 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts GM on Davis: He hasn't played very well
Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) limited Wednesday
C.J. Anderson limited to start the week
Delanie Walker not practicing Wednesday
Jets open to bringing back McCown in 2018
Packers cut ties with TE Martellus Bennett
Devonta Freeman dealing with knee injury
DeMarco Murray (knee) practicing in full
Update: Michael Thomas (ankle) limited
Corey Davis expected to see snaps increase
Jimmy Graham (ankle) taken off injury report
Paul Richardson listed questionable for TNF
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Impact by Categories
Nov 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 8
Nov 8
Notable Numbers
Nov 8
Dose: Wild 10-game night!
Nov 8
Eric Bledsoe Trade Breakdown
Nov 7
LIVE: Bledsoe Trade Fallout
Nov 7
Dose: Special Company
Nov 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 4
Nov 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tyler Johnson (illness) will not play vs. PHX
Michael Beasley starting sans Porzingis
Reggie Bullock starting for Stanley Johnson
Kyrie, Brown, Tatum, Morris & Baynes starting
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle, elbow) ruled out
Jonathon Simmons moving back to bench
Elfrid Payton (hamstring) will start vs. NYK
Suns open to a number of scenarios on Monroe
Nicolas Batum (elbow) could return Nov. 15
Kidd-Gilchrist expected to practice Thursday
Dion Waiters (personal) expected to start
Kevin Durant (thigh) won't play Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Calder Calling Keller
Nov 8
Lindgren Opens Career 5-0
Nov 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Nov 7
Dose: Jets put it Together
Nov 7
Ya Gotta Shoot the Puck
Nov 6
An Avalanche of a Deal
Nov 6
Waiver Wired: Nobody Boeser
Nov 5
Dose: Pacioretty Cashes In
Nov 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
R. Miller to play between the pipes Thursday
Detroit will start Petr Mrazek on Thursday
Vlasic is projected to return on Wednesday
Kari Lehtonen misses practice with illness
Habs to stick with Charlie Lindgren Thursday
Auston Matthews (UBI) won't play Wednesday
Robby Fabbri undergoes knee surgery on Tue
Gallagher scores as Habs top Golden Knights
Malkin has three-point night against ARI
Darling stops 30 as Hurricanes beat Panthers
Tarasenko has three-point night for Blues
Rinne stops 35 as Predators defeat Jackets
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Texas (Fall)
Nov 7
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov 6
Update: Texas (Fall)
Nov 4
DFS: Texas (Fall)
Nov 3
Chasing Martinsville (Fall)
Nov 2
Caps After Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 31
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Oct 29
Update: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gragson has best shot at Snowball Derby win
Creed announces full ARCA season in '18 w/MDM
Dalton Sargeant: Lucas Oil 150 pre-race
Kennington in Premium Motorsports #15 at PIR
Aric Almirola joins Stewart-Haas in 2018
Chase Briscoe: Lucas Oil 150 pre-race
Austin Cindric: Lucas Oil 150 pre-race
3-race 2018 sponsor signed for Bubba Wallace
T.J. Bell: Lucas Oil 150 pre-race
Todd Souza: Stock Car HOF 150 results
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Fort Worth
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
OHL Classic Preview
Nov 7
Cantlay wins Shriners playoff
Nov 6
Nedbank Golf Challenge Preview
Nov 6
Shriners Open Preview
Oct 31
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
Rose heists WGC-HSBC by two
Oct 30
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Top-ranked Fowler headlines in OHL debut
Sponsor invite Oda makes pro debut @ OHL
Fleetwood looks to extend Race to Dubai lead
Pat Perez returns to Mexico for OHL defense
Schniederjans WDs ahead of OHL Classic
Noren set for his Nedbank Challenge defense
Hatton seeks to maintain hot run in Sun City
Niebrugge punches Monday Q ticket into OHL
Cameron Champ makes pro debut at OHL Classic
Sponsor invite McInerney T10 in TOUR debut
Whee Kim R4 66 for career-tying-best P2
Cantlay R4 67; wins Shriners in sudden death
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Brewer to start for Baylor vs. Red Raiders
Young shreds Akron for 198 all-purpose yards
Rosen (concussion): I expect to play vs. ASU
Anderson's star turn continues with 8-160-2
NFL Media pushes Baker Mayfield to QB1
Raanan: NYG directed to closely evaluate QBs
Vols five-star T Cade Mays backs off pledge
Appalachian State WR Meadors to transfer
UGA, Tide still up front in CFB Playoff ranks
Melquise Stovall (undisclosed) out for year
Zips QB Woodson suspended for Miami (OH) game
Ball State RB Gilbert (thumb) out for season
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 11
Nov 6
Team News - Week 11
Nov 4
Late Fitness Check GW11
Nov 3
Stag's Take - Gameweek 11
Nov 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 11
Nov 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW11
Nov 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 11
Nov 2
The Bargain Hunter - Week 11
Oct 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Tottenham trio could return to face Arsenal
Liverpool midfielder closes in on a return
England squad decimated by injury
Kante focused on recovery after sharp return
United look stronger heading into Christmas
David Moyes appointed new Hammers boss
Fonte vows to return stronger after surgery
Benteke hoping to train this week
Benitez: Colback won't play for Newcastle
Schindler set for one-match ban
West Ham part ways with Slaven Bilic
Merino missing for longer than first thought
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Doug Fister
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Chris Sale
(S)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Tzu-Wei Lin
(2B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Carson Smith
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Marco Hernandez
(3B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Blake Swihart
(C)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Austin Maddox
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Brock Holt
(2B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Deven Marrero
(3B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Sam Travis
(1B)
Bryce Brentz
(OF)
Williams Jerez
(S)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Hector Velazquez
(R)
Allen Craig
(OF)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Steven Wright
(S)
Rafael Devers
(3B)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Roenis Elias
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Daniel Flores | Catcher
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
17
) / 10/21/2000
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 182
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox catching prospect Daniel Flores has died due to complications from cancer.
It was reported Wednesday afternoon that Flores would miss part of the 2018 season due to a serious medical condition. Now the story has turned horribly tragic. Flores, a native of Venezuela, was given a $3.1 million dollar signing bonus in July, and was considered one of the best catching prospects in the international market in quite some time. He was 17 years old.
Nov 8 - 6:09 PM
Source:
Alex Speier on Twitter
Red Sox catching prospect Daniel Flores could miss part of the 2018 season due to a serious medical condition.
The exact diagnosis has not been revealed due to HIPAA (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws and out of respect for Flores' family. The young Venezuelan backstop was recently in Boston to address the condition. Flores, 17, got a $3.1 million signing bonus from the Red Sox this past July. At the time, Ben Badler of Baseball America called him "the best catcher on the international market since Gary Sanchez."
Nov 8 - 3:47 PM
Source:
WEEI.com
Red Sox signed Venezuelan C Daniel Flores.
MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez says Flores will get a signing bonus of $3.1 million. The general consensus is that Flores and Wander Samuel Franco were the clear top two prospects of the July 2 international signing period, and while most have Franco on top, Flores look like a terrific get for Boston. The 17-year-old is "the best catcher on the international market since Gary Sanchez," according to Baseball America's Ben Badler.
Jul 2 - 9:35 AM
Source:
Jesse Sanchez on Twitter
Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores dies of cancer
Nov 8 - 6:09 PM
Daniel Flores has serious medical issue
Nov 8 - 3:47 PM
Red Sox ink top Venezuelan prospect Flores
Jul 2 - 9:35 AM
More Daniel Flores Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Otani
INT
(2738)
2
E. Hosmer
KC
(2313)
3
J. Altuve
HOU
(2283)
4
I. Suzuki
MIA
(1884)
5
M. Moustakas
KC
(1829)
6
M. Tanaka
NYY
(1678)
7
A. Sanchez
DET
(1652)
8
M. Wieters
WAS
(1637)
9
M. Brantley
CLE
(1610)
10
A. Cabrera
NYM
(1514)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
3
Blake Swihart
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2
Sam Travis
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
Sidelined
Dustin Pedroia (knee) is not expected to return to full baseball activity for seven months.
Pedroia underwent a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee Wednesday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The timetable suggests that he won't make his 2018 debut until sometime in late May or even early June. Pedroia, 34, is still due $56 million on a contract that runs through the 2021 season. He batted .293/.369/.392 with just seven home runs and four stole bases in 105 games this year.
Oct 25
2
Eduardo Nunez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
3B
1
Rafael Devers
2
Brock Holt
3
Marco Hernandez
4
Tzu-Wei Lin
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
2
Rajai Davis
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Sidelined
Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said surgeons have told him that Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) will be able to play first base next season.
Ramirez underwent a left shoulder arthroscopy and debridement last month, but he's expected to have no limitations once he completes his rehab. Whether he ends up playing first base largely depends on what the Red Sox end up doing this offseason. They already have a full outfield, so adding someone like J.D. Martinez could push Ramirez to a larger role at first base. Mitch Moreland is a free agent and is not expected to return.
Nov 7
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
Sidelined
Eduardo Rodriguez won't return to pitching for approximately six months after having a right knee patellofemoral ligament reconstruction on Tuesday.
Rodriguez has been plagued by a chronic knee problem off and on for the last four years. Obviously, he's going to get a late start to the 2018 season after this procedure. How much time he'll spend on the disabled list remains to be seen. Rodriguez posted a 4.19 ERA and 150/50 K/BB ratio over 137 1/3 innings this year.
Oct 17
7
Doug Fister
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Addison Reed
3
Joe Kelly
4
Matt Barnes
5
Carson Smith
6
Heath Hembree
7
Fernando Abad
8
Brandon Workman
9
Blaine Boyer
10
Austin Maddox
11
Tyler Thornburg
12
Robby Scott
13
Roenis Elias
14
Hector Velazquez
Headlines
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
Ryan Boyer recaps a National League pennant-winning season for the Dodgers and looks ahead to some fantasy storylines for 2018.
More MLB Columns
»
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
»
Lowdown: Free Agency Fires Up
Nov 8
»
Team Roundup: Cubs
Nov 7
»
Team Roundup: Nationals
Nov 6
»
Lowdown: Staying in Stripes
Nov 6
»
Podcast: Hot Stove Preview
Nov 6
»
Team Roundup: Diamondbacks
Nov 3
»
Offseason Lowdown: Upton Stays
Nov 3
MLB Headlines
»
Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores dies of cancer
»
JD Martinez looking for $200 million contract
»
BoSox hire Dana LeVangie as pitching coach
»
MLB, NPB to grandfather old posting system
»
Orioles have interest in FAs Cashner, Vargas
»
Arenado awarded fifth straight NL Gold Glove
»
Twins 2B Dozier wins first career Gold Glove
»
44-year-old Colon hoping to continue career
»
John Lackey, 39, plans to pitch next season
»
Roy Halladay killed in plane crash at age 40
»
Shohei Otani chooses CAA to represent him
»
Holland gets qualifying offer from Rockies
MLB Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved