Daniel Flores | Catcher

Sidelined

Dustin Pedroia (knee) is not expected to return to full baseball activity for seven months.

Pedroia underwent a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee Wednesday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The timetable suggests that he won't make his 2018 debut until sometime in late May or even early June. Pedroia, 34, is still due $56 million on a contract that runs through the 2021 season. He batted .293/.369/.392 with just seven home runs and four stole bases in 105 games this year.