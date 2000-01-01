Player Page

Daniel Flores | Catcher

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (17) / 10/21/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 182
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
Red Sox catching prospect Daniel Flores has died due to complications from cancer.
It was reported Wednesday afternoon that Flores would miss part of the 2018 season due to a serious medical condition. Now the story has turned horribly tragic. Flores, a native of Venezuela, was given a $3.1 million dollar signing bonus in July, and was considered one of the best catching prospects in the international market in quite some time. He was 17 years old. Nov 8 - 6:09 PM
Source: Alex Speier on Twitter
