Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Dozier Derby
Aug 12
Daily Dose: Making a Bid
Aug 12
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 11
Dose: Smith to the Majors
Aug 11
Waiver Wired: Adding Aaron
Aug 10
Daily Dose: Buyer Beware?
Aug 10
The Stretch Run Beckons
Aug 9
Notes: Hoping For Hoskins
Aug 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kemp (hamstring) expected to return Friday
Strasburg (elbow) to make rehab start Monday
Jake Lamb getting a breather versus Cubs
Jason Kipnis (hamstring) could return Sunday
deGrom (triceps) expects to make next start
Chris Rowley excels in MLB debut on Saturday
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia back on DL
Blue Jays place Russell Martin on 10-day DL
Nelson Cruz homers in third straight game
Jimmy Nelson pounded for 10 runs by Reds
Hamels flummoxes Astros over seven frames
Amed Rosario blasts game-winning home run
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
NFL could pursue further discipline vs. Zeke
Ajayi (concussion) has missed 2 weeks of camp
Jordan Reed gets special orthotics for cleat
Wolfe's injury 'not as serious' as appeared
Bucs give up on failed 2nd-round K Aguayo
Steelers interested in CB Trumaine Johnson?
GM: No 'movement' on Aaron Donald deal
Schefter: Elliott 'ready for a long battle'
Mahomes has big play called back, throws TD
Kareem Hunt works behind Ware Friday
Spencer Ware gets start in preseason opener
Josh Dobbs sluggish in Steelers debut
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 12
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 11
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Alex Tagliani leads lone Pinty's practice
Sam Hornish on pole for Mid-Ohio Challenge
Keselowski survives final practice fastest
Alex Tagliani: Le 50 Tours Can-Am stats
Andrew Ranger: Le 50 Tours Can-Am stats
Adam Martin: Le 50 Tours Can-Am stats
Matt Crafton on pole for Michigan truck race
Kasey Kahne latest into wall at MIS
Stenhouse slaps wall in MIS final practice
Cayden Lapcevich: Le 50 Tours Can-Am stats
Kevin Lacroix: Le 50 Tours Can-Am stats
Alex Labbé: Le 50 Tours Can-Am stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stroud T3 w/ R2 68; leads PGA in SG: Putting
Garcia among notable MCs at 99th PGA
Jason Day two back after R2 of the 99th PGA
Darkness strands afternoon wave at the PGA
F. Molinari big move with R2 bogey-free 64
Matsuyama co-leads PGA after bogey-free 64
Fox spins 66 on Day 2 at Quail Hollow Club
Kisner sets strong 36-hole PGA Champs target
Fowler in on 3-under after second-round 70
Kisner co-leads after R1 of the 99th PGA
Fowler circles six birdies in R1 of the PGA
Beef Johnston (shoulder) WDs from 99th PGA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oft-injured RB Warren suffers concussion
Michigan reinstates WR Grant Perry
Vols QB Guarantano takes personal leave
Jared Cornelius (back) off 105-man roster
Joel Klatt predicts Heisman for Mason Rudolph
Washington (hernia) hoping to avoid surgery
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
Spartans AD Mark Hollis backs HC Dantonio
Cardinal QB Keller Chryst (knee) to start
Mad Hatter to serve as CFB analyst in 2017
Early hype builds for USC frosh RB Carr
Star WR Miller (undisclosed) leaves practice
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 1
Aug 12
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
Late Fitness Check GW1
Aug 11
Crystal Palace Season Preview
Aug 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW1
Aug 10
Sean's Super Subs GW1
Aug 10
Stag's Take - Gameweek 1
Aug 10
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Aguero leads Manchester City over Brighton
Begovic strong in season-opening loss
Southampton throw away chance to win
Vokes strikes twice as Clarets beat PL champs
Ward own goal dooms Palace from the start
JRod impresses but Hegazi the hero of WBA win
Rooney on the mark in Everton opener
Evans injury hands Hegazi his WBA debut
Mounie scores two in Huddersfield's PL debut
Palace without midfield duo for opener
Mendy won't make City debut in opener
Britos header late rescues point for Hornets
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Taylor Cole
(R)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Rafael Lopez
(C)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Leonel Campos
(R)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Chris Rowley
(S)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Cesar Valdez
(R)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Mat Latos
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Rowley | Starting Pitcher | #45
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/14/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Army
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Rowley was victorious in his big league debut against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.
The rookie right-hander walked one and struck out three on the afternoon. The only blemish on his day came on a two-out RBI single by Jordy Mercer in the second inning. Despite the strong start, it's likely that he's ticketed for a trip back to Triple-A after this start.
Aug 12 - 4:07 PM
Blue Jays purchased the contract of RHP Chris Rowley from Triple-A Buffalo.
The 26-year-old hurler will make his major league debut on Saturday against the Pirates, taking the place of the injured Cesar Valdez. Rowley sports a 2.29 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 90/24 K/BB ratio across 106 1/3 innings between Double-A Buffalo and Triple-A New Hampshire. He could be worth a look as a streaming option against a Pirates' team that is likely to be without Andrew McCutchen on Saturday.
Aug 12 - 11:05 AM
Chris Rowley will start Saturday against the Pirates.
He'll be filling in for Cesar Valdez, who was placed on the DL with a right shoulder impingement earlier this week. Rowley has done a solid job in the minors this year, working to a 2.29 ERA over 27 appearances including 11 starts between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. Saturday will mark his major league debut.
Aug 10 - 10:46 PM
Source:
Shi Davidi on Twitter
Chris Rowley excels in MLB debut on Saturday
Aug 12 - 4:07 PM
Chris Rowley to make MLB debut on Saturday
Aug 12 - 11:05 AM
Chris Rowley to debut Saturday vs. Pirates
Aug 10 - 10:46 PM
More Chris Rowley Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bruce
CLE
(2646)
2
W. Contreras
CHC
(2603)
3
M. Sano
MIN
(2350)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2223)
5
G. Springer
HOU
(2198)
6
R. Hoskins
PHI
(2123)
7
T. Turner
WAS
(2082)
8
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1960)
9
A. Hicks
NYY
(1956)
10
G. Stanton
MIA
(1954)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
5.0
1
0
0
1.80
1.200
1
1
5
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 12
PIT
1
1
1
0
0
5.1
5
1
1
1
3
0
0
1.69
1.13
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Buffalo(INT)
AAA
10
6
3
4
0
54.1
51
17
17
15
41
0
0
2.816
1.215
New Hampshire(EAST)
AA
17
5
3
2
1
52
33
10
10
9
49
0
0
1.731
.808
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed C Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
The veteran backstop sustained the injury during Friday's game against the Pirates. The Jays will lean on the duo of Raffy Lopez and Michael Ohlman behind the dish until Miguel Montero is ready to return.
Aug 12
2
Miguel Montero
10-Day DL
Miguel Montero (groin) took part in batting practice on Wednesday.
Montero initially suffered a groin strain last Wednesday and was subsequently placed on the 10-day disabled list. He is progressing well in his rehab -- he will next test the injury by running -- and is not expected to miss much more than the minimum on the disabled list.
Aug 9
3
Luke Maile
10-Day DL
Luke Maile (knee) is expected to return until late August or early September.
It will probably be September since the Blue Jays would only need him as a third catcher. Maile has been out nearly all of July with right knee irritation.
Jul 24
4
Rafael Lopez
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
60-Day DL
Devon Travis (knee) fielded grounders and took batting practice on Tuesday afternoon in Toronto.
Travis has also been cleared for light jogging and told reporters after Tuesday's workout that he is "getting closer and closer every single day." The second baseman has been on the disabled list since early June following surgery to clear up cartilage damage in his right knee. He could be ready for major league action in a couple weeks if he's able to avoid setbacks.
Aug 8
2
Darwin Barney
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
60-Day DL
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) should be healthy come spring training in 2018.
Tulowitzki sustained ligament damage in his right ankle near the end of July. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season, but barring offseason complications, it sounds like he should be a full-go for next spring.
Aug 9
2
Ryan Goins
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
2
Chris Coghlan
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Nori Aoki
3
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Dalton Pompey (concussion, leg) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment.
Pompey batted .143/.172/.250 in eight rehab games between High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo just before the MLB All-Star break. He hasn't played anywhere in the last 10 days, and there is no clear timetable for his return to live action. The 24-year-old outfielder has been on the major league disabled list all season after suffering a serious head injury in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Jul 19
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Sidelined
Kendrys Morales (illness) remains out of the Blue Jays' starting line up on Saturday.
This will be the third consecutive game that Morales has missed. He said Saturday that he's finally feeling better, but the club opted to give him an extra day of rest to be on the safe side.
Aug 12
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Aaron Sanchez (blister) continues to make "slow progress."
"That's all I can tell you," said Gibbons. "Hopefully he makes it back. We'll see." Sanchez has battled blister issues for much of the 2017 season and there's some chatter that he could be shut down for the remainder of the year. He owns a rough 1-3 record, 4.25 ERA, and 1.72 WHIP over just eight starts.
Aug 8
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Cesar Valdez
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement.
Valdez had allowed 13 runs -- 12 earned -- over his last two starts covering just 5 1/3 total innings. The 32-year-old right-hander could be on the shelf for a while.
Aug 8
6
Nick Tepesch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Ryan Tepera
3
J.P. Howell
4
Aaron Loup
5
Dominic Leone
6
Danny Barnes
7
Leonel Campos
8
Chris Smith
9
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Bo Schultz (elbow) began a throwing program Monday.
It's the beginning of a long progression as he works his way back from April Tommy John surgery. Schultz might get a late start to 2018.
Jul 31
10
Taylor Cole
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Taylor Cole on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right toe.
Cole suffered the injury when he was struck by a comebacker Wednesday in his MLB debut. The 27-year-old right-hander could be done for the season.
Aug 10
Headlines
Week That Was: Dozier Derby
Aug 12
Get caught up on all the past week's action, including another late-season power surge from Brian Dozier, in the Week That Was.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Dozier Derby
Aug 12
»
Daily Dose: Making a Bid
Aug 12
»
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 11
»
Dose: Smith to the Majors
Aug 11
»
Waiver Wired: Adding Aaron
Aug 10
»
Daily Dose: Buyer Beware?
Aug 10
»
The Stretch Run Beckons
Aug 9
»
Notes: Hoping For Hoskins
Aug 9
MLB Headlines
»
Kemp (hamstring) expected to return Friday
»
Strasburg (elbow) to make rehab start Monday
»
Jake Lamb getting a breather versus Cubs
»
Jason Kipnis (hamstring) could return Sunday
»
deGrom (triceps) expects to make next start
»
Chris Rowley excels in MLB debut on Saturday
»
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia back on DL
»
Blue Jays place Russell Martin on 10-day DL
»
Nelson Cruz homers in third straight game
»
Jimmy Nelson pounded for 10 runs by Reds
»
Hamels flummoxes Astros over seven frames
»
Amed Rosario blasts game-winning home run
MLB Links
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved