Chris Rowley | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/14/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Army
Chris Rowley was victorious in his big league debut against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.
The rookie right-hander walked one and struck out three on the afternoon. The only blemish on his day came on a two-out RBI single by Jordy Mercer in the second inning. Despite the strong start, it's likely that he's ticketed for a trip back to Triple-A after this start. Aug 12 - 4:07 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final15.01001.801.2001151300000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 12PIT111005.151113001.691.13
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Buffalo(INT)AAA10634054.15117171541002.8161.215
New Hampshire(EAST)AA17532152331010949001.731.808
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Miguel Montero
3Luke Maile
4Rafael Lopez
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Darwin Barney
3Rob Refsnyder
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Ryan Goins
3B1Josh Donaldson
2Chris Coghlan
LF1Steve Pearce
2Nori Aoki
3Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Cesar Valdez
6Nick Tepesch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Ryan Tepera
3J.P. Howell
4Aaron Loup
5Dominic Leone
6Danny Barnes
7Leonel Campos
8Chris Smith
9Bo Schultz
10Taylor Cole
 

 