Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Russell Martin 10-Day DL

Blue Jays placed C Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. The veteran backstop sustained the injury during Friday's game against the Pirates. The Jays will lean on the duo of Raffy Lopez and Michael Ohlman behind the dish until Miguel Montero is ready to return.

2 Miguel Montero 10-Day DL

Miguel Montero (groin) took part in batting practice on Wednesday. Montero initially suffered a groin strain last Wednesday and was subsequently placed on the 10-day disabled list. He is progressing well in his rehab -- he will next test the injury by running -- and is not expected to miss much more than the minimum on the disabled list.

3 Luke Maile 10-Day DL

Luke Maile (knee) is expected to return until late August or early September. It will probably be September since the Blue Jays would only need him as a third catcher. Maile has been out nearly all of July with right knee irritation.

4 Rafael Lopez

1B 1 Justin Smoak

2B 1 Devon Travis 60-Day DL

Devon Travis (knee) fielded grounders and took batting practice on Tuesday afternoon in Toronto. Travis has also been cleared for light jogging and told reporters after Tuesday's workout that he is "getting closer and closer every single day." The second baseman has been on the disabled list since early June following surgery to clear up cartilage damage in his right knee. He could be ready for major league action in a couple weeks if he's able to avoid setbacks.

2 Darwin Barney

3 Rob Refsnyder

SS 1 Troy Tulowitzki 60-Day DL

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) should be healthy come spring training in 2018. Tulowitzki sustained ligament damage in his right ankle near the end of July. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season, but barring offseason complications, it sounds like he should be a full-go for next spring.

2 Ryan Goins

3B 1 Josh Donaldson

2 Chris Coghlan

LF 1 Steve Pearce

2 Nori Aoki

3 Ezequiel Carrera

CF 1 Kevin Pillar

2 Dalton Pompey 60-Day DL

Dalton Pompey (concussion, leg) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment. Pompey batted .143/.172/.250 in eight rehab games between High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo just before the MLB All-Star break. He hasn't played anywhere in the last 10 days, and there is no clear timetable for his return to live action. The 24-year-old outfielder has been on the major league disabled list all season after suffering a serious head injury in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

RF 1 Jose Bautista

DH 1 Kendrys Morales Sidelined

Kendrys Morales (illness) remains out of the Blue Jays' starting line up on Saturday. This will be the third consecutive game that Morales has missed. He said Saturday that he's finally feeling better, but the club opted to give him an extra day of rest to be on the safe side.

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Marco Estrada

2 Aaron Sanchez 10-Day DL

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Aaron Sanchez (blister) continues to make "slow progress." "That's all I can tell you," said Gibbons. "Hopefully he makes it back. We'll see." Sanchez has battled blister issues for much of the 2017 season and there's some chatter that he could be shut down for the remainder of the year. He owns a rough 1-3 record, 4.25 ERA, and 1.72 WHIP over just eight starts.

3 Marcus Stroman

5 Cesar Valdez 10-Day DL

Blue Jays placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement. Valdez had allowed 13 runs -- 12 earned -- over his last two starts covering just 5 1/3 total innings. The 32-year-old right-hander could be on the shelf for a while.

6 Nick Tepesch

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Roberto Osuna

2 Ryan Tepera

4 Aaron Loup

5 Dominic Leone

6 Danny Barnes

7 Leonel Campos

8 Chris Smith

9 Bo Schultz 60-Day DL

Bo Schultz (elbow) began a throwing program Monday. It's the beginning of a long progression as he works his way back from April Tommy John surgery. Schultz might get a late start to 2018.