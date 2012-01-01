Welcome,
[X]
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Austin Adams
(R)
Erick Fedde
(S)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Matt Albers
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Andrew Stevenson
(OF)
Isaac Ballou
(OF)
Koda Glover
(R)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Victor Robles
(OF)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Jacob Turner
(R)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Enny Romero
(R)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Matt Grace
(R)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Joe Ross
(S)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Adrian Sanchez
(2B)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Wilmer Difo
(SS)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Stephen Drew
(SS)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Raudy Read
(C)
Dave Martinez | Catcher
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 9/26/1964
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 150
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nationals hired Dave Martinez as manager.
Martinez, a first-time manager, will receive a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year. He'll replace Dusty Baker, who won back-to-back NL East titles in his two seasons on the job, but also saw the club get ousted in the NLDS both years. Martinez will step into a great situation with a team loaded with some of the sport's best talent, but pressure will be high in his first year with the gig. Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy are both due to become free agents after 2018.
Oct 30 - 11:18 AM
Nats officially hire Dave Martinez as manager
Oct 30 - 11:18 AM
More Dave Martinez Player News
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Raudy Read
4
Pedro Severino
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
Sidelined
Daniel Murphy underwent a debridement and microfracture surgery on Friday to repair damage to the articular cartilage in his right knee.
Murphy tore the MCL in the same knee many years ago but this is the first we've heard of any knee issues since then. The Nationals did not reveal a timetable for his return, only saying that he will rehab "throughout the offseason." It's a significant operation, so it's certainly possible that Murphy will be limited in spring training.
Oct 20
2
Wilmer Difo
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3
Adrian Sanchez
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
2
Howie Kendrick
Sidelined
Howie Kendrick was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Pirates due to hamstring tightness.
Kendrick felt the hamstring acting up prior to Thursday's game, so his early exit was for precautionary reasons. He was 0-for-1 before being lifted. Consider Kendrick day-to-day.
Sep 28
3
Ryan Raburn
60-Day DL
Nationals transferred OF Ryan Raburn from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Trea Turner, who has been activated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding move. Raburn is still recovering from a left trapezius strain and might not make it back this season.
Aug 29
CF
1
Michael Taylor
2
Brian Goodwin
10-Day DL
Brian Goodwin (groin) will likely be on the Nationals' active roster for the NLDS.
Goodwin landed on the disabled list in mid-August with a strained groin and has been sidelined ever since, but he got in some simulated work at the Nationals' spring training complex toward the end of the regular season and he has apparently looked healthy during team workouts this week in Washington. The 26-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder posted an impressive .811 OPS in 278 plate appearances this summer with the Nats.
Oct 5
3
Victor Robles
4
Andrew Stevenson
5
Adam Eaton
60-Day DL
Adam Eaton (knee) told reporters Wednesday morning that he has been doing light running, hitting, and throwing.
Eaton also said that he hasn't ruled out returning to the Nationals' active roster during the postseason, but that doesn't seem very likely to happen. The 28-year-old center fielder underwent major surgery on May 10 to repair ACL and meniscus tears in his left knee. It's a procedure that typically requires 6-9 months of rest and rehab, sometimes a full year.
Aug 16
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Alejandro De Aza
3
Rafael Bautista
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Edwin Jackson
6
A.J. Cole
7
Erick Fedde
60-Day DL
Nationals transferred RHP Erick Fedde from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Fedde is now officially done for the season after suffering a right forearm flexor strain in his last start August 27 against the Mets. The 24-year-old right-hander will try to get himself back to full health leading into spring training next February. He could be in the Nationals' rotation mix for 2018.
Sep 7
8
Joe Ross
60-Day DL
Joe Ross underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
Ross is done for 2017, and the majority of 2018. The 24-year-old right-hander entered this season with high expectations, but he pitched to a 5.01 ERA in 72 2/3 innings and has a long road back to fantasy relevance. Ross is scheduled to become arbitration-eligible in 2019.
Jul 19
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sean Doolittle
2
Brandon Kintzler
3
Ryan Madson
4
Koda Glover
60-Day DL
Koda Glover (shoulder) has been shut down for the remainder of the season.
And that includes the playoffs. Glover doesn't need surgery on his right shoulder -- that's the good news -- but he has been diagnosed with an impingement and severe rotator cuff inflammation which will both require several weeks of rest and rehab. The 24-year-old right-hander posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 17/4 K/BB ratio across 19 1/3 innings this season for the Nats. He's still a possible future closer in Washington.
Sep 14
5
Shawn Kelley
60-Day DL
Shawn Kelley (elbow) said Thursday that he expects to be ready for the beginning of the 2018 season.
Kelley got an injection of stem cells for his troublesome right elbow and is hoping to avoid surgery. The 33-year-old setup man was limited to 26 innings in 2017 and finished with a brutal 7.27 ERA. He's due $5.5 million next season in the final year of a three-year, $15 million contract.
Oct 19
6
Matt Albers
7
Oliver Perez
8
Enny Romero
9
Matt Grace
10
Joe Blanton
11
Sammy Solis
