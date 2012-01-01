Dave Martinez | Catcher

Sidelined

Daniel Murphy underwent a debridement and microfracture surgery on Friday to repair damage to the articular cartilage in his right knee.

Murphy tore the MCL in the same knee many years ago but this is the first we've heard of any knee issues since then. The Nationals did not reveal a timetable for his return, only saying that he will rehab "throughout the offseason." It's a significant operation, so it's certainly possible that Murphy will be limited in spring training.