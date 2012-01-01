Player Page

Dave Martinez | Catcher

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (53) / 9/26/1964
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 150
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Nationals hired Dave Martinez as manager.
Martinez, a first-time manager, will receive a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year. He'll replace Dusty Baker, who won back-to-back NL East titles in his two seasons on the job, but also saw the club get ousted in the NLDS both years. Martinez will step into a great situation with a team loaded with some of the sport's best talent, but pressure will be high in his first year with the gig. Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy are both due to become free agents after 2018. Oct 30 - 11:18 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
3Raudy Read
4Pedro Severino
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3Adrian Sanchez
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
2Howie Kendrick
3Ryan Raburn
CF1Michael Taylor
2Brian Goodwin
3Victor Robles
4Andrew Stevenson
5Adam Eaton
RF1Bryce Harper
2Alejandro De Aza
3Rafael Bautista
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Edwin Jackson
6A.J. Cole
7Erick Fedde
8Joe Ross
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sean Doolittle
2Brandon Kintzler
3Ryan Madson
4Koda Glover
5Shawn Kelley
6Matt Albers
7Oliver Perez
8Enny Romero
9Matt Grace
10Joe Blanton
11Sammy Solis
 

 