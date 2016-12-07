Player Page

Matt Kenseth

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-20
Age / DOB:  (44) / 3/10/1972
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 152

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Kenseth has earned the fourth-most top-10s in the past three years with a total of 61.
That puts him only one top-10 ahead of teammate Denny Hamlin and it illustrates just how strong this organization has been during the past three years. The difference-maker is that Kenseth has one more victory in that timeframe than Hamlin. Kenseth’s best tracks in the past three years have been Dover International Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where he has five apiece. Notably both tracks are a mile in length. Jan 18 - 1:25 PM
More Matt Kenseth Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 