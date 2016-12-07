Matt Kenseth Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-20 Age / DOB: (44) / 3/10/1972 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 152

Matt Kenseth has earned the fourth-most top-10s in the past three years with a total of 61. That puts him only one top-10 ahead of teammate Denny Hamlin and it illustrates just how strong this organization has been during the past three years. The difference-maker is that Kenseth has one more victory in that timeframe than Hamlin. Kenseth’s best tracks in the past three years have been Dover International Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where he has five apiece. Notably both tracks are a mile in length.

Matt Kenseth posted the seventh-best average finish in 2016 with a 13.75. As strong as he was, however, he had difficulty sustaining his momentum. He scored five consecutive top-10s once and four on another occasion, but each of those had a sub-25th-place result adjacent.

Matt Kenseth finished seventh in the Ford EcoBoost 400, which extended his current streak of Homestead-Miami Speedway top-10s to four. Kenseth was at his best in 2013 when he finished second, but he has not quite been able to climb into the top five again. Last year he was seventh after starting 19th. He started closer to the front this year in seventh, but that did not make much difference.