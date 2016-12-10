Player Page

Casey Mears

Team: Germain Racing-13
Age / DOB:  (38) / 3/12/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 158

Latest News

Recent News

Casey Mears’s best current, three-year average finish has come at Daytona International Speedway, where he has a 12.5 in six starts.
Several drivers list the restrictor-plate, superspeedway as their best, but Mears deserves attention for his consistency as well as strength. In his last six starts there, he has three top-10s (plus another at the end of 2013), two more top-15s, and if not for one bad result of 32nd in 2016’s Daytona 500, his average would be 8.6. Jan 6 - 1:24 PM
More Casey Mears Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 