Casey Mears Team: Germain Racing-13 Age / DOB: (38) / 3/12/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 158

Latest News Recent News

Casey Mears’s best current, three-year average finish has come at Daytona International Speedway, where he has a 12.5 in six starts. Several drivers list the restrictor-plate, superspeedway as their best, but Mears deserves attention for his consistency as well as strength. In his last six starts there, he has three top-10s (plus another at the end of 2013), two more top-15s, and if not for one bad result of 32nd in 2016’s Daytona 500, his average would be 8.6.

Casey Mears earned only six top-20s in 36 races last year, which could hinder his job search for 2017; the No. 13 will be turned over to Ty Dillon. Mears had three top-15s, but two of these came on specialty tracks. He finished 12th at Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway, leaving only a 14th well back in Atlanta Motor Speedway as a good showcase of what he can bring to a new ride.

Casey Mears has finished mostly in the mid- to high-20s with Germain Racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In his first start with this team, Mears finished 33rd when he broke a transmission. Last year he crashed to finish 42nd. His other four results in the No. 13 ranged from 20th to 29th. That is the kind of consistency that can be planned for.