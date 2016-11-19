David Starr Team: BJ McLeod Motorsports-99-NXS Age / DOB: (49) / 10/11/1967 Ht / Wt: 5'9 / 150

Latest News Recent News

David Starr will join forces with BJ McLeod Motorsports for the NASCAR XFINITY Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 25th piloting the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro. Tyler, Texas based Striping Technology L.P. will be on board as the primary sponsor for the Powershares QQQ 300. "It’s an honor to have our long-term partner and friend, Linda Rudd of Striping Technology, on the car to kick-off the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY season", stated Starr.-David Starr PR

David Starr (No. 93 Massimo Motors Chevrolet Camaro) will miss the XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 at Florida's Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.

David Starr (No. 93 Massimo Motors Chevrolet Camaro) will miss the XFINITY Series Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International. The RSS Racing No. 93 team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.