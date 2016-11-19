Player Page

David Starr

Team: BJ McLeod Motorsports-99-NXS
Age / DOB:  (49) / 10/11/1967
Ht / Wt:  5'9 / 150

David Starr will join forces with BJ McLeod Motorsports for the NASCAR XFINITY Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 25th piloting the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro.
Tyler, Texas based Striping Technology L.P. will be on board as the primary sponsor for the Powershares QQQ 300. "It’s an honor to have our long-term partner and friend, Linda Rudd of Striping Technology, on the car to kick-off the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY season", stated Starr.-David Starr PR Feb 21 - 1:17 AM
