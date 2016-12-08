Paul Menard Team: Richard Childress Racing-27 Age / DOB: (36) / 8/21/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 180

Paul Menard has scored three top-10s in 21 Daytona International Speedway attempts, which equates to 14.3 percent of the time. All three of his top-10s came with his current Richard Childress Racing team, but the last of these was earned in 2012. Since then he has scored only one more top-15 and had a handful of results in the high-teens, but that is not enough to make him an attractive fantasy prospect.

Paul Menard’s best track in terms of average finishes is Auto Club Speedway with a 9.3; his best course that hosts more than one race per year is Michigan International Speedway at 10.7. These two courses are sister tracks. Auto Club was built with Michigan as its inspiration, so it should come as no surprise that he is strong on both. Eight of his last 13 races on these two tracks ended in top-10s, and while he failed to crack that mark in 2016 he has not finished worse than 18th since summer 2012.

Paul Menard scored top-20s in just over 50 percent of his starts for a total of 19 in 36 races. Menard had only three top-10s, but he balanced that with another four results that were just barely outside of the top 20 in either 21st or 22nd. He did not always score maximum points, but he rarely cost players many either.