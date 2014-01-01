Player Page

Kyle Busch

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-18
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/2/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 160

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that owner-driver Kyle Busch will compete in five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events in 2017.
Busch’s No. 51 Tundra will carry primary sponsorship from Textron Aviation, an aircraft industry leader that provides its customers with the most versatile and comprehensive general aviation product portfolio in the world. KBM will promote Textron Aviation’s Cessna, Hawker and Beechcraft brands. Busch will make his 2017 Truck Series debut Saturday March 4 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and will also race May 12 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, May 20 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, July 29 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and Aug. 12 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Announcements for the rest of the driver lineup that will share driving duties behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra with Busch are forthcoming. Dec 21 - 4:34 PM
Source: Kyle Busch Motorsports
