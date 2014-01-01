Kyle Busch Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-18 Age / DOB: (31) / 5/2/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 160

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that owner-driver Kyle Busch will compete in five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events in 2017. Busch’s No. 51 Tundra will carry primary sponsorship from Textron Aviation, an aircraft industry leader that provides its customers with the most versatile and comprehensive general aviation product portfolio in the world. KBM will promote Textron Aviation’s Cessna, Hawker and Beechcraft brands. Busch will make his 2017 Truck Series debut Saturday March 4 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and will also race May 12 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, May 20 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, July 29 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and Aug. 12 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Announcements for the rest of the driver lineup that will share driving duties behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra with Busch are forthcoming. Source: Kyle Busch Motorsports

Kyle Busch scored the third-best average finish last year, with an 11.47 that tied the same mark buy Brad Keselowski. Notably, both drivers had almost identical average starts as well, so there is no clear advantage to either in terms of place-differential points. Busch was more expensive in most games, however, and with an all or nothing tendency he might have wound up costing points on more occasions when players guessed wrong.

Kyle Busch had a shot at winning the championship on a late-race restart. He lined up third on the next to last restart, but got shuffled back in the pack and ultimately finished sixth. When Busch got shuffled back on that restart, he felt he needed to pit for tires. He was right because he restarted outside the top 10 and surged to sixth. Busch was attempting to record back-to-back championships after winning in 2015. With the exception of a race at Talladega SuperSpeedway when he chose to finish in the back of the pack, he swept the top 10 during the Chaser.