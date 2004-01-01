Martin Truex Jr. Team: Furniture Row Racing-78 Age / DOB: (36) / 6/29/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'6' / 180

Martin Truex Jr. has been named the 2016 Eastern Motorsport Press Association National Driver of the Year. Driving the No. 78 Toyota Camry for Denver-based Furniture Row Racing, Truex’s stellar 2016 season in NASCAR’s premier division included four wins, five poles and a series’ leading 1,805 laps led, all career season highs for the native of Mayetta, N.J. His dominating victory at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway set a NASCAR record for miles led (588) and an event record for laps led – 392 out of 400. This is the second time Truex will be the recipient of the EMPA Al Holbert Memorial National Driver of the Year trophy. He received the prestigious hardware after winning the 2004 XFINITY Series championship. Source: Furniture Row Racing

Martin Truex Jr. had the 10th-best average finish in 2016 with a 13.89. When Truex was clicking on all cylinders, he was great. He dominated the Coke 600 in May after winning the pole and had a comparable effort at Dover International Speedway in October after starting from the outside of the front row. His Achilles’ Heel was misfortune, however. He or the team made mistakes seemingly every week and when they came at the wrong time they devastated fantasy rosters. Truex also had one of the worst place-differential records by finishing worse than he started on 24 occasions.

Martin Truex Jr was swept into a late-race caution that was triggered by Carl Edwards and Joey Logano battling for the top Chase position. His car burst into flames and he retired 36th. Truex got shuffled back on an earlier pit stop and again for a few positions on this final stop. He restarted 14th, on the outside row, and was unable to avoid the cars spinning in front of him. Truex started the race sixth.