Martin Truex Jr.

Team: Furniture Row Racing-78
Age / DOB:  (36) / 6/29/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'6' / 180

Martin Truex Jr. has been named the 2016 Eastern Motorsport Press Association National Driver of the Year.
Driving the No. 78 Toyota Camry for Denver-based Furniture Row Racing, Truex’s stellar 2016 season in NASCAR’s premier division included four wins, five poles and a series’ leading 1,805 laps led, all career season highs for the native of Mayetta, N.J. His dominating victory at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway set a NASCAR record for miles led (588) and an event record for laps led – 392 out of 400. This is the second time Truex will be the recipient of the EMPA Al Holbert Memorial National Driver of the Year trophy. He received the prestigious hardware after winning the 2004 XFINITY Series championship. Dec 22 - 10:55 AM
Source: Furniture Row Racing
