Player Page

Kasey Kahne

Team: Hendrick Motorsports-5
Age / DOB:  (36) / 4/10/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 150

Latest News

Recent News

Kasey Kahne is riding a current four-race top-10s streak at Sonoma, giving him an average finish of 7.25 in that span of races—and that makes this his best track in the last three and four years.
Kahne has also been strong at Dover International Speedway, where he has a three-year average of 10.8. The high-banked concrete oval is his best course that hosts more than one race per year, but he has not been terribly consistent with three results of sixth or better counterbalanced by a 19th and 20th. He has been strong enough overall, however, that Rotoworld has him ranked 13th for 2017. Jan 11 - 12:03 PM
Source: Rotoworld Fantasy
More Kasey Kahne Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 