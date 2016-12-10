Kasey Kahne

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
Report: Angels considering run at Wieters
Rangers have checked in on Mark Trumbo
Athletics sign free agent INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: McVay having second Rams interview
Broncos expected to offer job to Vance Joseph
Shanahan the 'front-runner' for Broncos' job?
Jonathan Stewart a possible cut for Carolina?
Report: Bills could tab Mike McCoy as new OC
Report: Bills 'zeroed in' on McDermott as HC
NFL 'clearing path' for Raiders move to Vegas
Report: NFL views San Diego as 'salvageable'
Vance Joseph set to interview with Chargers
Report: McVay strong candidate for Rams job
Geronimo Allison facing marijuana charges
Raiders promote QBs coach Todd Downing to OC
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
Dose: The Harden Show
Jan 9
McConnell Money
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach LaVine (hip) doubtful for Wednesday
Derrick Rose (personal) will start Wednesday
Report: MIA not actively shopping Whiteside
Kenneth Faried (illness) questionable vs. IND
Gary Harris, Gallinari questionable vs. IND
Nikola Jokic (illness) probable for Thursday
DeMarcus Cousins scores 24 w/ four treys
Hassan Whiteside's 20-20 game not enough
Kawhi Leonard scores 30 w/ 3 steals, 3 blocks
James Harden triple-doubles in win
Michael Beasley scores 28 in win over Spurs
Giannis (illness) goes scoreless in 9 minutes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
Maple Leafs have a big week
Jan 9
Minnesota Wild about Dubnyk
Jan 9
Waiver Wired: More from Mantha
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anaheim acquires Jhonas Enroth from Leafs
John Gibson gets 3rd shutout in win vs. Stars
Mikkel Boedker gets hat trick in win v Oilers
Duncan Keith scores in OT to defeat Wings
Calle Jarnkrok scores OT winner vs. Canucks
Brad Marchand scores 2G, 1A in win over STL
Cam Atkinson scores 20th goal of the season
Jeff Skinner nets 3 points in win over CBJ
Sam Reinhart picks up 1G, 2A in win over PHI
Ryan Getzlaf not expected to play on Tuesday
Jake Allen yanked after giving up 3 goals
Matt Calvert (illness) won't play against CAR
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Kasey Kahne best at Sonoma, Dover
L3 Yrs.: Kyle Busch has 7th–most top-10s
Theriault: 2017 ARCA driver for Ken Schrader
Clint King, Lira Motorsports return to ARCA
Kaz Grala joins MMM for Daytona ARCA opener
Halmar Friesen Racing: Full-time truck team
Stephen Leicht in Obaika Racing XFINITY entry
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida LB Anzalone added to Senior Bowl
Mayock: RB Kamara should be in rd. 1 convo
Thamel: OSU's Warinner heading to Minnesota
Buckeyes officially tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Jabrill Peppers throws name into 2017 Draft
Buckeyes draw in five-star JUCO CB Sheffield
FSU T Roderick Johnson declares for draft
Saban confirms broken leg for Scarbrough
Make it official: Wayne Gallman enters draft
Vegas installs Tide as favs to win '17 title
Wisconsin T Ryan Ramczyk enters 2017 draft
Deshaun Watson declares for 2017 NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton and Man Utd agree Schneiderlin fee
United beat Hull in EFL Cup Semi first leg
Depleted Hull fall valiantly at Old Trafford
Homeward bound as Cameron flies back to USA
Henriksen hands Silva another problem
Concerns over Alonso prompt Ake recall
Boro willing to let Downing go out on loan
Roma keen on Feghouli despite failed loan bid
Three-game ban for Ayala after failed appeal
Illness rules Zlatan out of cup semi-final
Chelsea cruise past Peterbrough 4-1
Schmeichel wins Danish PFA Player of the Year
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kasey Kahne
Team:
Hendrick Motorsports-5
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 4/10/1980
Ht / Wt:
5'8 / 150
Latest News
Recent News
Kasey Kahne is riding a current four-race top-10s streak at Sonoma, giving him an average finish of 7.25 in that span of races—and that makes this his best track in the last three and four years.
Kahne has also been strong at Dover International Speedway, where he has a three-year average of 10.8. The high-banked concrete oval is his best course that hosts more than one race per year, but he has not been terribly consistent with three results of sixth or better counterbalanced by a 19th and 20th. He has been strong enough overall, however, that Rotoworld has him ranked 13th for 2017.
Jan 11 - 12:03 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Fantasy
Kasey Kahne scored back-to-back top-10s for the first time in 2016 with a seventh at Darlington Raceway and a sixth at Richmond International Raceway in September.
Those were the first of four consecutive top-10s and seven straight results of 12th or better. In fact, 13 of his last 16 races ended in top-15 finishes. It took a while for salary cap managers to catch up to his new-found strength, which made him one of the top values from August until the end of the year.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 07:11:00 PM
Kasey Kahne has earned four top-10s in 12 Homestead-Miami Speedway starts, but none of them have come with Hendrick Motorsports.
In his two most recent starts before joining the Hendrick brigade, he earned back-to-back results of sixth and seventh after qualifying first and third respectively for Red Bull Racing. He was 21st in 2012 after getting penalized by NASCAR and losing a lap. His next two efforts were in the low-teens. Last year, he finished 19th and the good news is that he has a three-race streak of lead lap finishes.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:51:00 PM
Kasey Kahne finished eighth in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
That was his 11th top-15 finish in the last 12 races. Hendrick Motorsports turned a major corner following the Cheez-it 355 at Watkins Glen International and Kahne has been one of the best values in the game because of early season struggles. He will finish the season with another pair of top-15s.
Sun, Nov 6, 2016 11:50:00 PM
Plan ahead: Kasey Kahne best at Sonoma, Dover
Jan 11 - 12:03 PM
Kasey Kahne ended 2017 strong
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 07:11:00 PM
Kasey Kahne: no top-10s with HMS at Homestead
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:51:00 PM
Kasey Kahne earns 11 top-15 in 12 races
Sun, Nov 6, 2016 11:50:00 PM
More Kasey Kahne Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
C. Edwards
19
(1688)
2
K. Harvick
4
(1686)
3
G. Gaulding
760
(996)
4
J. Logano
22
(984)
5
A. Allmendinger
47
(980)
6
A. Almirola
43
(963)
7
J. Landauer
W06
(955)
8
C. Mears
13
(930)
9
R. Blaney
21
(918)
10
T. Bayne
6
(902)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
A concussion sidelined Earnhardt for half the 2016 season and his last nine races were punctuated by accidents.
More NAS Columns
»
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
»
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
»
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
»
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
»
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
»
Road Courses
Dec 30
»
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
»
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
NAS Headlines
»
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
»
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
»
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
»
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
»
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
»
Plan ahead: Kasey Kahne best at Sonoma, Dover
»
L3 Yrs.: Kyle Busch has 7th–most top-10s
»
Theriault: 2017 ARCA driver for Ken Schrader
»
Clint King, Lira Motorsports return to ARCA
»
Kaz Grala joins MMM for Daytona ARCA opener
»
Halmar Friesen Racing: Full-time truck team
»
Stephen Leicht in Obaika Racing XFINITY entry
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved