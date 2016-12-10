Kasey Kahne Team: Hendrick Motorsports-5 Age / DOB: (36) / 4/10/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 150

Kasey Kahne is riding a current four-race top-10s streak at Sonoma, giving him an average finish of 7.25 in that span of races—and that makes this his best track in the last three and four years. Kahne has also been strong at Dover International Speedway, where he has a three-year average of 10.8. The high-banked concrete oval is his best course that hosts more than one race per year, but he has not been terribly consistent with three results of sixth or better counterbalanced by a 19th and 20th. He has been strong enough overall, however, that Rotoworld has him ranked 13th for 2017. Source: Rotoworld Fantasy

Kasey Kahne scored back-to-back top-10s for the first time in 2016 with a seventh at Darlington Raceway and a sixth at Richmond International Raceway in September. Those were the first of four consecutive top-10s and seven straight results of 12th or better. In fact, 13 of his last 16 races ended in top-15 finishes. It took a while for salary cap managers to catch up to his new-found strength, which made him one of the top values from August until the end of the year.

Kasey Kahne has earned four top-10s in 12 Homestead-Miami Speedway starts, but none of them have come with Hendrick Motorsports. In his two most recent starts before joining the Hendrick brigade, he earned back-to-back results of sixth and seventh after qualifying first and third respectively for Red Bull Racing. He was 21st in 2012 after getting penalized by NASCAR and losing a lap. His next two efforts were in the low-teens. Last year, he finished 19th and the good news is that he has a three-race streak of lead lap finishes.