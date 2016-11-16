Elliott Sadler Team: JR Motorsports-1-NXS Age / DOB: (41) / 4/30/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 195

Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) announced today that the team will compete in the 59th running of the Daytona 500 with Elliott Sadler behind the wheel of the No.7 Golden Corral Chevrolet. Sadler, a 16-year veteran of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will be running double-duty during NASCAR's opening weekend competing in both the Cup and XFINITY Series. The Emporia, VA native and Baldwin have a relationship dating back to their days at Robert Yates Racing when Baldwin served as crew chief for Sadler. Golden Corral returns for their seventh season together and will bring back their popular 'Top 10 Kids Eat Free' promotion. If Elliott Sadler finishes in the top-10 at Daytona, kids 10 and under will eat free at Golden Corral restaurants nationwide on Monday, February 27th.-140 BUZZ

Elliott Sadler (No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet) enters the weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) as one of the four eligible drivers to win the inaugural NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Chase. Sadler has 10 NXS starts at HMS and has one top five along with four top-10 finishes. In 10 races at 1.5-mile tracks this season, Sadler has one win (Kentucky), four top-five and 9 top-10 finishes. JR Motorsports race operations manager Mike Bumgarner will serve as crew chief of the No. 1 OneMain Financial team at HMS.-JRM

JR Motorsports race operations manager Mike Bumgarner will serve as crew chief of the No. 1 OneMain Financial team this Saturday at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway as driver Elliott Sadler vies for the NASCAR XFINITY Series championship. Bumgarner will fill the role normally occupied by Kevin Meendering. Meendering is serving a one-race suspension as it was determined last Saturday at Phoenix International Raceway that two lugnuts were not satisfactorily fastened to the No. 1 car at the end of the Ticket Galaxy 200. NASCAR announced the infraction and penalty following the event. "We let Kevin ultimately make this decision because it’s his team," said general manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller. "Kevin chose Mike to sit in the crew chief’s seat and for good reason – he is experienced atop the pit box and very dependable. We have a great deal of confidence in Mike to give Elliott his best opportunity to win on Saturday."-JR Motorsports