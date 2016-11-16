J.J. Yeley Team: AM Racing-22-CWT Age / DOB: (40) / 10/5/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 165

J.J. Yeley will pilot the AM Racing’s No. 22 Toyota Tundra for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night, February 24th. Yeley, a native of Phoenix, Ariz. will make his 23rd career NCWTS start and first since last March’s race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. In Yeley’s previous 22 starts, the two-time USAC Sprint Car champion has one start at the "World Center of Racing" in 2010 resulting in 10th place finish. The partnership for now is a one-race agreement with industry veteran Rick Ren serving as crew chief. Yeley’s efforts will be backed by Legrand and Superior Essex. Source: AM Racing

Concluding the 2016 race schedule, the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) will host its season finale this weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway. J.J. Yeley will join the field in the No. 44 Zachry Toyota for the 200-lap event. Having five previous NXS runs at the 1.5-mile oval, the Phoenix native has turned a total of 827 laps with a best start of second and a best finish of fifth. Yeley and the No. 44 Zachry team are heading to the sunshine state in hopes of ending the season with a strong finish.-TriStar Motorsports NC

J.J. Yeley (No. 44 Zachry Toyota) finished 17th in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 24th on the grid and completed 199 of the 200 laps run. Yeley, who competed in 31 of the 32 NXS races so far this season, moved up one spot to 14th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.