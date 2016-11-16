Player Page

Team: AM Racing-22-CWT
Age / DOB:  (40) / 10/5/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 165

J.J. Yeley will pilot the AM Racing’s No. 22 Toyota Tundra for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night, February 24th.
Yeley, a native of Phoenix, Ariz. will make his 23rd career NCWTS start and first since last March’s race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. In Yeley’s previous 22 starts, the two-time USAC Sprint Car champion has one start at the "World Center of Racing" in 2010 resulting in 10th place finish. The partnership for now is a one-race agreement with industry veteran Rick Ren serving as crew chief. Yeley’s efforts will be backed by Legrand and Superior Essex. Feb 11 - 4:44 PM
Source: AM Racing
