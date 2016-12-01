Player Page

Kevin Harvick

Team: Stewart Haas Racing-4
Age / DOB:  (41) / 12/8/1975
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 175

Kevin Harvick has been at his best during the past three years at Phoenix International Raceway with an average finish of 1.67 in six starts.
Harvick won four of those six races and had another victory in fall 2013. When he missed Victory Lane, it was not by much and he is currently riding a seven-race streak of top-fives. Unfortunately, he was in a must win situation last fall to advance to the Chase finale when he had his worst result in more than three years; Harvick finished a "disappointing" fourth. Jan 2 - 1:40 PM
