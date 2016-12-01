Kevin Harvick Team: Stewart Haas Racing-4 Age / DOB: (41) / 12/8/1975 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 175

Kevin Harvick has been at his best during the past three years at Phoenix International Raceway with an average finish of 1.67 in six starts. Harvick won four of those six races and had another victory in fall 2013. When he missed Victory Lane, it was not by much and he is currently riding a seven-race streak of top-fives. Unfortunately, he was in a must win situation last fall to advance to the Chase finale when he had his worst result in more than three years; Harvick finished a "disappointing" fourth.

Jimmy Johns has extended its relationship with Stewart-Haas Racing for a "multi-year" primary sponsorship on Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Chevrolet, according to a press release from SHR. The sponsorship will kick off in 2017 with the Daytona 500 and includes 15 other races. Jimmy Johns will be an associate sponsor for the rest of the season. Money equals speed. Source: Stewart-Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick finished third in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway after leading 79 of 268 laps. He led early after earning the pole on Friday. Harvick was out to prove he could be as strong as the Chase contenders despite failing to advance to the finale. He did just that by outrunning all but one of the Championship Four. It was his third straight top-five on this course and he will be a force with which to reckon next November if he is still in Chase contention.