Carl Edwards Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-19 Age / DOB: (37) / 8/15/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 185

Texas Motor Speedway will begin repaving its surface January 9th and reduce banking by four degrees in turns one and two, according to a press release by the track. The impetus for the repave probably has more to do with drainage issues than a strong desire to repave. The capital improvement project gives them a chance to experiment, however. Texas is also implementing a unique approach to re-profiling the corners. They will reduce the banking by four degrees in turns one and two (to 20 degrees), but leave it at 24 degrees on the other end of the track. Turns one and two will be widened by 20 feet, to make the opposite ends of the track distinct and create different passing opportunities. Works is scheduled to be complete by mid-March. Carl Edwards was the most recent winner on the track in November. Source: Texas Motor Speedway PR

Carl Edwards scored the eighth-best average finish of the 2016 season with a 13.86. Those results were mostly front-loaded with eight top-10s in the first nine weeks that included two victories. Once his position in the Chase was firmly established, he struggled through the rest of the regular season and well into the Chase until a victory at Texas Motor Speedway put him back on the right track. Another strong run at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the final almost won the championship.

Carl Edwards attempted to block an aggressive pass by Joey Logano with 10 laps remaining and wrecked in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He finished 34th. Edwards was the most dominant Chase driver. He was capable of running down the other Chasers and would probably have cruised to a second-place finish and the championship without a late-race caution that was brought out by Dylan Lupton cutting a tire and the debris. Edwards finished fourth in the standings.