Carl Edwards

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-19
Age / DOB:  (37) / 8/15/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 185

Texas Motor Speedway will begin repaving its surface January 9th and reduce banking by four degrees in turns one and two, according to a press release by the track.
The impetus for the repave probably has more to do with drainage issues than a strong desire to repave. The capital improvement project gives them a chance to experiment, however. Texas is also implementing a unique approach to re-profiling the corners. They will reduce the banking by four degrees in turns one and two (to 20 degrees), but leave it at 24 degrees on the other end of the track. Turns one and two will be widened by 20 feet, to make the opposite ends of the track distinct and create different passing opportunities. Works is scheduled to be complete by mid-March. Carl Edwards was the most recent winner on the track in November. Jan 6 - 1:41 PM
Source: Texas Motor Speedway PR
