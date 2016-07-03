Welcome,
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
Dose: ECF Game 5 Preview
May 25
NBA Podcast for May 24
May 24
Dose: Too much Kyrie in Game 4
May 24
Too, Too, Too Much Dejounte?
May 23
Dose: Done deal - GSW 12-0
May 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
COLUMNS
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Late-race incident halts Wallace's strong run
Ryan Sieg: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
Ryan Reed finishes 11th at Charlotte
Brandon Jones: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
Brendan Gaughan: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
DNF for Annett, drops to ninth in NXS points
Ross Chastain: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
Tyler Reddick: 10th in fifth XFINITY start
Ryan Blaney wins Hisense 4K TV 300 at CMS
Kyle Larson fastest in Coke 600 final practic
Jordan Anderson does not qualify in Charlotte
Jeff Green not in NXS field at Charlotte
Jeff Green
Team:
BJ McLeod Motorsports-8-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
54
) / 9/6/1962
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Green (No. 78 Chevrolet) will miss the XFINITY Series Hisense 4k TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend's NXS race. Based on NASCAR's time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.
May 27 - 11:51 AM
Jeff Green (No. 8 Toyota) finished 10th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Spark Energy 300 at Talladega (AL) Superspeedway.
He started 40th in the lineup, led 18 laps and completed all of the 113 laps run. Green, who entered eight of the nine NXS races so far this season, is currently 27th in the 2017 driver championship point standings after this event.
May 7 - 12:22 PM
Jeff Green (#17 Carport Empire Toyota Camry) finished seventh in Friday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Subway Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
He started 18th on the grid and completed all of the 103 laps run. Green, who competed in 13 of the 15 series races so far this season, is currently 29th in the 2016 NXS championship standings after this event.
Sun, Jul 3, 2016 11:06:00 AM
Jeff Green (#10 Toyota Camry) will miss the XFINITY Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend's NXS race. Based on NASCAR's time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.
Fri, Apr 8, 2016 07:07:00 PM
Jeff Green not in NXS field at Charlotte
May 27 - 11:51 AM
Jeff Green: Spark Energy 300 results
May 7 - 12:22 PM
Jeff Green: Subway Firecracker 250 results
Sun, Jul 3, 2016 11:06:00 AM
Jeff Green not in Fort Worth NXS field
Fri, Apr 8, 2016 07:07:00 PM
More Jeff Green Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Headlines
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
For the Coke 600, drivers and teams have to make some best guesses based on practices that are not run under race conditions.
More NAS Columns
»
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
»
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
»
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
»
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
»
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
»
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
»
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
»
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
NAS Headlines
»
Late-race incident halts Wallace's strong run
»
Ryan Sieg: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
»
Ryan Reed finishes 11th at Charlotte
»
Brandon Jones: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
»
Brendan Gaughan: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
»
DNF for Annett, drops to ninth in NXS points
»
Ross Chastain: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
»
Tyler Reddick: 10th in fifth XFINITY start
»
Ryan Blaney wins Hisense 4K TV 300 at CMS
»
Kyle Larson fastest in Coke 600 final practic
»
Jordan Anderson does not qualify in Charlotte
»
Jeff Green not in NXS field at Charlotte
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
