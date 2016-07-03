Jeff Green Team: BJ McLeod Motorsports-8-NXS Age / DOB: (54) / 9/6/1962 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 190

Jeff Green (No. 78 Chevrolet) will miss the XFINITY Series Hisense 4k TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.

Jeff Green (No. 8 Toyota) finished 10th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Spark Energy 300 at Talladega (AL) Superspeedway. He started 40th in the lineup, led 18 laps and completed all of the 113 laps run. Green, who entered eight of the nine NXS races so far this season, is currently 27th in the 2017 driver championship point standings after this event.

Jeff Green (#17 Carport Empire Toyota Camry) finished seventh in Friday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Subway Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway. He started 18th on the grid and completed all of the 103 laps run. Green, who competed in 13 of the 15 series races so far this season, is currently 29th in the 2016 NXS championship standings after this event.