Denny Hamlin Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-11 Age / DOB: (36) / 11/18/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 170

Latest News Recent News

His contract does not expire until the end of the season, but Denny Hamlin expects to renew with Joe Gibbs Racing, according to Motorsport.com. "I’m coming off, statistically, a great season for myself. I’ve got a great crew chief," Hamlin said. JGR was perhaps the hottest organization in the field last year and Hamlin’s principle competition came from his teammates most weeks. Fantasy owners can expect that momentum to continue. Source: Motorsport.com

Denny Hamlin had an average finish of 11.75, which was the fifth best among all drivers last year. Unfortunately, Hamlin had one of the best average starts as well with a 6.25 and that meant that he typically lost place-differential points to the tune of more than five per race. Hamlin finished worse than he started in two-thirds of his attempts and that ate into fantasy owner’s profits.

Denny Hamlin ended the 2016 season with a five-race streak of top-10s after finishing ninth in the Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That streak included the totality of the third round, but his last two efforts at Texas Motor Speedway and Phoenix International Raceway were outside the top five. Tonight’s finish of ninth fit into that same range, which made him a good value only in games in which he was rightly priced.