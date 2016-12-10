Welcome,
Denny Hamlin
Team:
Joe Gibbs Racing-11
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 11/18/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
His contract does not expire until the end of the season, but Denny Hamlin expects to renew with Joe Gibbs Racing, according to Motorsport.com.
"I’m coming off, statistically, a great season for myself. I’ve got a great crew chief," Hamlin said. JGR was perhaps the hottest organization in the field last year and Hamlin’s principle competition came from his teammates most weeks. Fantasy owners can expect that momentum to continue.
Jan 2 - 11:53 AM
Source:
Motorsport.com
Denny Hamlin had an average finish of 11.75, which was the fifth best among all drivers last year.
Unfortunately, Hamlin had one of the best average starts as well with a 6.25 and that meant that he typically lost place-differential points to the tune of more than five per race. Hamlin finished worse than he started in two-thirds of his attempts and that ate into fantasy owner’s profits.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 07:11:00 PM
Denny Hamlin ended the 2016 season with a five-race streak of top-10s after finishing ninth in the Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
That streak included the totality of the third round, but his last two efforts at Texas Motor Speedway and Phoenix International Raceway were outside the top five. Tonight’s finish of ninth fit into that same range, which made him a good value only in games in which he was rightly priced.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 10:48:00 PM
Denny Hamlin finished seventh in the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway and had the third-most points during the third round of the Chase, but his 4,107 markers were six short of advancing to Homestead-Miami Speedway with a shot at the Cup.
Everyone is focused on how strong the final four are, but lost in the hype is the fact that several solid racers will not be part of the championship. Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, and Kyle Larson could each vie for the win next week and if they run in the top five, they will change the complexion of the playoffs.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 07:56:00 PM
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Jan 2 - 11:53 AM
Denny Hamlin 5th-best avg. finish
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 07:11:00 PM
9th-place Hamlin ends 2016 with five top-10s
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 10:48:00 PM
Denny Hamlin’s Phoenix 7th comes up short
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 07:56:00 PM
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
T. Gilliland
W16
(1816)
2
C. Lapcevich
C76
(1708)
3
K. Weatherman
A10
(1703)
4
D. Sargeant
A77
(1463)
5
J. Haley
824
(1300)
6
K. Benjamin
E40
(1167)
7
R. Partridge
W09
(1164)
8
S. Davis
E01
(1162)
9
J. Landauer
W54
(1156)
10
A. Fike
A27
(1152)
Road Courses
Dec 30
The impact of road courses goes well beyond two wild card drivers in two playoffs. One sees a mix of familiar faces and wild cards on these tracks.
