Denny Hamlin

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-11
Age / DOB:  (36) / 11/18/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 170

His contract does not expire until the end of the season, but Denny Hamlin expects to renew with Joe Gibbs Racing, according to Motorsport.com.
"I’m coming off, statistically, a great season for myself. I’ve got a great crew chief," Hamlin said. JGR was perhaps the hottest organization in the field last year and Hamlin’s principle competition came from his teammates most weeks. Fantasy owners can expect that momentum to continue. Jan 2 - 11:53 AM
Source: Motorsport.com
