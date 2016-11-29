Player Page

Regan Smith

Team: RBR Motorsports-92-CWT
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/23/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 160

Regan Smith has landed a 12-race deal with Ricky Benton Racing in the Camping World Truck Series, which puts him on the track while also helps keep his options open to drive in the Cup Series should something come along.
"I wasn’t done racing — don’t count me out yet," Smith said Wednesday by phone. "It’s just nothing was playing out to be in a good situation in Cup this year." That opened the door for Smith to finally team up with Benton, who has known Smith since both were involved in the Pro Cup Series nearly two decades ago. The friends had spoken for years about Smith getting into one of Benton’s trucks, but the timing never worked out until now. Smith will run Daytona for Benton’s team, then do the next five races after that. The team has sponsorship from Benton’s companies — BTS Tire and Wheel Distributors and Black’s Tire Service, as well as Advance Auto Parts, Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Network and Valvoline.-Jeff Gluck.com Feb 8 - 10:05 PM
