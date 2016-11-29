Regan Smith Team: RBR Motorsports-92-CWT Age / DOB: (33) / 9/23/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 160

Regan Smith has landed a 12-race deal with Ricky Benton Racing in the Camping World Truck Series, which puts him on the track while also helps keep his options open to drive in the Cup Series should something come along. "I wasn’t done racing — don’t count me out yet," Smith said Wednesday by phone. "It’s just nothing was playing out to be in a good situation in Cup this year." That opened the door for Smith to finally team up with Benton, who has known Smith since both were involved in the Pro Cup Series nearly two decades ago. The friends had spoken for years about Smith getting into one of Benton’s trucks, but the timing never worked out until now. Smith will run Daytona for Benton’s team, then do the next five races after that. The team has sponsorship from Benton’s companies — BTS Tire and Wheel Distributors and Black’s Tire Service, as well as Advance Auto Parts, Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Network and Valvoline.-Jeff Gluck.com

With the sale of its charter to the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team, Regan Smith and Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) will cease operations before 2017. There were a few high points for TBR in 2016, but they must have sensed the writing was on the wall and they would be in jeopardy of finishing in the bottom three for three consecutive years, which would trigger the loss of their charter. Smith earned only nine top-25s, but all of those came with positive place-differential points. Altogether, fantasy owners are going to get more bang for their buck from the new chartered entity. Source: Yahoo! Sports

Tommy Baldwin Racing has decided to scale back from full-time involvement in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. The season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the last race for the No. 7 Chevrolet driven by Regan Smith. Baldwin sold his NASCAR charter to Leavine Family Racing. LFR will be guaranteed a start for Michael McDowell starting with this weekend's race. Regan Smith needs to qualify on time to get into the show since he no longer has the charter guaranteed start.