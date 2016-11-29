Regan Smith

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL Review
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mike Trout will not participate in WBC
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 8
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 8
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants do 2-year extension with DC Spagnuolo
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Season Pass Sampler
Feb 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 8
Feb 8
Feb. 6 NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 8
Dose: All The CJ McCollum!
Feb 8
Stats: Ain't No Half Stephen
Feb 7
Dose: Boogie Down w/ 16th tech
Feb 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 16
Feb 6
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard (quad) leads Spurs w/ 32 points
Collison, Ty, Afflalo, Tolliver & Kosta start
Kenneth Faried on crutches, in walking boot
C.J. Miles scores 23 points w/ six 3-pointers
Kyle Korver drained 8-of-9 triples, scores 29
Jabari Parker suffers sprained left knee
Dwyane Wade (illness) out; Zipser will start
Kenneth Faried (ankle sprain) out for game
Bender undergoes ankle surgery, out 4-6 weeks
Wayne Ellington will start Wednesday vs. MIL
Patrick Patterson (knee) out again vs. Wolves
Kris Dunn (hand) a game-time call Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Granlund Running Wild
Feb 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 8
Rangers help AV get 600th win
Feb 8
Line Changes: Fired Down
Feb 7
Dose: Nelson a Hero
Feb 7
PPR: Sebastian Aho is AOK
Feb 6
Grubauer, Talbot and Montoya
Feb 6
Waiver Wired: Zucker's on fire
Feb 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
Brandon Dubinsky scores 1G, 2A in OT win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Watson's competitiveness evokes Jameis, Dak
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
Overreaction Monday - Week 24
Feb 6
Team News - Week 24
Feb 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Regan Smith
Team:
RBR Motorsports-92-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/23/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Regan Smith has landed a 12-race deal with Ricky Benton Racing in the Camping World Truck Series, which puts him on the track while also helps keep his options open to drive in the Cup Series should something come along.
"I wasn’t done racing — don’t count me out yet," Smith said Wednesday by phone. "It’s just nothing was playing out to be in a good situation in Cup this year." That opened the door for Smith to finally team up with Benton, who has known Smith since both were involved in the Pro Cup Series nearly two decades ago. The friends had spoken for years about Smith getting into one of Benton’s trucks, but the timing never worked out until now. Smith will run Daytona for Benton’s team, then do the next five races after that. The team has sponsorship from Benton’s companies — BTS Tire and Wheel Distributors and Black’s Tire Service, as well as Advance Auto Parts, Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Network and Valvoline.-Jeff Gluck.com
Feb 8 - 10:05 PM
With the sale of its charter to the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team, Regan Smith and Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) will cease operations before 2017.
There were a few high points for TBR in 2016, but they must have sensed the writing was on the wall and they would be in jeopardy of finishing in the bottom three for three consecutive years, which would trigger the loss of their charter. Smith earned only nine top-25s, but all of those came with positive place-differential points. Altogether, fantasy owners are going to get more bang for their buck from the new chartered entity.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 08:15:00 PM
Source:
Yahoo! Sports
Tommy Baldwin Racing has decided to scale back from full-time involvement in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. The season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the last race for the No. 7 Chevrolet driven by Regan Smith.
Baldwin sold his NASCAR charter to Leavine Family Racing. LFR will be guaranteed a start for Michael McDowell starting with this weekend's race. Regan Smith needs to qualify on time to get into the show since he no longer has the charter guaranteed start.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 08:04:00 PM
Regan Smith may still be a little rusty on short, flat tracks after his nearly two-year hiatus from the Cup series entering this season.
Smith made only one attempt on this track type since 2013 and that was a respectable 16th driving in relief for Kyle Larson at Martinsville Speedway. This year, he has failed to crack the top 25 a single time on short, flat tracks with his best effort landing 28th at Phoenix International Raceway in March.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:57:00 PM
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
Feb 8 - 10:05 PM
Regan Smith had nine top-25s in 2016
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 08:15:00 PM
Smith must qualify on speed at Homestead
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 08:04:00 PM
Regan Smith still a rusty on track type
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:57:00 PM
More Regan Smith Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Busch
18
(1274)
2
G. Gaulding
23
(1185)
3
C. Whitt
72
(1054)
4
E. Sadler
701
(1053)
5
T. Dillon
13
(984)
6
K. Harvick
4
(955)
7
T. Hessert
A25
(953)
8
D. Patrick
10
(915)
9
G. Enfinger
898
(896)
10
B. Rhodes
827
(881)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
There could be some distractions in 2017, but one cannot suppose they will slow Harvick any in his quest for a second Cup.
More NAS Columns
»
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
»
Allocation Management
Feb 2
»
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
»
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
»
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
»
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
»
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
»
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
NAS Headlines
»
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
»
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
»
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
»
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
»
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
»
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
»
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
»
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
»
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
»
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
»
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
»
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved