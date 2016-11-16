Matt Crafton

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Dozier vs. LeMahieu
Feb 20
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 20
2017 Breakdowns: Catcher
Feb 20
Lowdown: Donaldson Dinged Up
Feb 20
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 17
Lowdown: Scherzer's Stressed
Feb 17
Podcast: Yankees Check-In
Feb 17
Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In
Feb 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Orioles re-sign veteran OF Michael Bourn
Dodgers make Franklin Gutierrez deal official
MRI reveals mild calf strain for Donaldson
Cueto (family) still has not reported to camp
Neil Walker extension talks 'probably dead'
Kelley, Treinen, Glover vying for Nats closer
Familia back in Mets camp Monday morning
Yankees sign Jon Niese to minor league deal
Orioles acquire Vidal Nuno from Dodgers
41-year-old Eric Gagne considering comeback
Zack Wheeler (elbow) throws bullpen session
Padres make Jered Weaver signing official
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 14
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
PFT: Cousins won't sign before tag deadline
Report: Andrew Whitworth will test the market
Dolphins acquire Julius Thomas for late pick
Joe Mixon to fall out of the draft entirely?
Report: Julius Thomas still drawing interest
Report: Victor Cruz visiting the Panthers
Jags cut Jared Odrick, create $8.5M in space
Report: Jags to trade late pick for LT Albert
Report: Julius Thomas not part of Albert deal
Franchise tag possible for Jason Pierre-Paul
Romo willing to 'massage' contract for trade
49ers a 'strong possibility' for Jacob Tamme
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Monday's News Recap
Feb 21
Trade Deadline Rumor Pod 2
Feb 20
NBA Power Rankings: Week 18
Feb 20
Boogie Breakdown: Kings Side
Feb 20
Boogie Breakdown: Pelican Side
Feb 20
Dose: Boogie in the Big Easy
Feb 20
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 20
2017 NBA All-Star Specialists
Feb 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: Wolves inquire about Derrick Rose
BOS not expected to trade for Blake Griffin
Clippers still hoping to land Carmelo Anthony
Jazz exploring the market for Derrick Favors?
ESPN: Wizards interested in Lou Williams
P.J. Tucker the 'most likely' to be moved?
Jimmy Butler feels he'll remain in Chicago
DeMarcus Cousins deal finalized on Monday
Rockets interested in Wilson Chandler?
Darren Collison and McLemore are available?
All-Star Russell Westbrook scores 41 points
Report: Buddy Hield available in trade talks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: The Family Stone
Feb 21
Phil Kessel holds PPP lead
Feb 20
John Gibson Outstanding Again
Feb 20
Waiver Wired: Bo knows value
Feb 19
Dose: Bye Golly
Feb 19
Panthers Claw Back Into Hunt
Feb 18
The Return of Evgeni Malkin
Feb 17
Crosby gets his 1000th point
Feb 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Shaken Mike Smith leaves Ducks game early
Vincent Trocheck, Panthers remain on fire
Jonathan Bernier starts vs. Coyotes on Monday
Nikita Zadorov (ankle) is done for the year
NHL suspends Jacob Trouba for two games
Flames get Michael Stone from Yotes for picks
James Reimer will get the nod Monday night
Paul Stastny (LBI) will rejoin Blues Monday
John Gibson posts shutout vs. Kings
Juuse Saros, Predators edge Blue Jackets
Curtis McElhinney shuts out CAR with 37 saves
Hellebuyck shines in win over Senators
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton: Jet Tools 150 results
Cody Coughlin: Next Era Energy Resources 250
Matt Crafton: Next Era Energy Resources 250
Mears, GEICO, Biagi-Denbeste in 12 NXS races
Starr partners with BJ McLeod in Daytona
Ronnie Bassett Jr wins NASCAR K&N East opener
Harrison Burton: Jet Tools 150 pole
Tyler Dippel tops New Smyrna final practice
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on outside pole for 500
Chase Elliott wins Daytona 500 pole
Zane Smith leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Sadler 2nd-fast among non-chartered entrants
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
Stone looks for third ET win in South Africa
Rookie Bryan career-best T4 at Riviera CC
S. Brown joint 2nd; first top 10 in 47 weeks
D. Johnson wins Genesis by 5; new World No. 1
Pieters wraps Genesis debut w/ career-low 63
Dustin Johnson extends lead w/ bogey-free 64
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
Rookie Bryan clubhouse leader w/ week-low 63
Rose cruises home in 30 for third-round 65
Rumford lands inaugural World Super 6 Perth
R3 suspended (darkness); restart Sun. 6:50 AM
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
S Wright decides to leave Miami after 1 year
Tide lure Pannunzio back as TE/ST coach
Scouting director: Peppers better on offense
Utah RB Williams explains mini-retirement
Teams split on whether T Robinson will fall
Pauline doesn't think Mixon will get picked
Baylor starting T Desouza retires from sport
USC scores commitment of No. 1 OLB Gaoteote
QB Kevin Olsen accused of sexual assault
NFL Exec: RB Foreman is awful in pass pro
Hurricanes blow in for four-star RB Davis
Report: 32 teams contact DT Scott Pagano
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Nacho Monreal back for Sutton trip
Jones, Rooney doubtful for United
Kompany ruled out of Champions League match
Conte expects Solanke to leave Chelsea
Theo Walcott hits a century as Arsenal win
United through to FA Cup quarter-finals
Early Man Utd team news for the EFL Cup final
Stuani saves the day for Middlesbrough
Chelsea top Wolves in FA Cup Fifth Round
Conte hails "good pros" after rare starts
Ayew eager to play his part at West Ham
Carroll targeting return against Watford
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Matt Crafton
Team:
ThorSport Racing-88-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 6/11/1976
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Crafton (No. 88 Goof Off/Menards Toyota Tundra) has more starts (16), has completed more laps (1507), has the most top-10 finishes (7), and has the most lead lap finishes (9) than any other driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Daytona Int'l Speedway.
The two-time champion is still looking for his first win at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. In 16 starts since 2001, Crafton has led seven laps en route to one top-five and seven top-10 finishes, with a track-best start of second (2009), and a track-best finish of fifth (2010).-ThorSport Racing
Feb 21 - 1:30 AM
Matt Crafton (No. 88 Black Label Bacon/Menards Toyota Tundra) will make his 16th career start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday night.
In 2015, the two-time champion started on the pole, led a race-high 93 laps, and claimed his first win at the 1.5-mile track. No current NCWTS driver is better at Intermediate tracks than Crafton. Dating back to 2014, he has finished in the top-10 in 22 of the last 25 races at ovals measuring 1.5 or 1.54 miles. Included in that stretch are seven wins, and six runner-up finishes.-ThorSport Racing
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 11:16:00 PM
Matt Crafton (No. 88 Slim Jim/Menards Toyota Toyota) finished third in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Crafton is ranked second in the point standings after this event and moves on to the season-ending Championship 4 round next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seeded second, to compete for the 2016 NCWTS Championship.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 08:51:00 PM
At Phoenix Int'l Raceway (PIR) among active NCWTS drivers, Matt Crafton (No. 88 Slim Jim/Menards Toyota Tundra) is tied for the most starts (15), and the most top-five finishes (5), has the most top-10 finishes (10), has completed the most laps (2212), and has the most lead lap finishes (13).
Phoenix Rewind - 2015...Crafton started fourth, led the field three times for 15 laps, and finished 23rd due to a late-race incident on lap 130 of 150. The team will unload chassis No. 48 for Friday night's Lucas Oil 150 at PIR. This is the same chassis Matt Crafton took to victory lane in Dover earlier this season.-ThorSport Racing
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 10:46:00 AM
Matt Crafton: Next Era Energy Resources 250
Feb 21 - 1:30 AM
Matt Crafton: Ford EcoBoost 200 advance
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 11:16:00 PM
Crafton seeded #2 in truck Championship 4
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 08:51:00 PM
Matt Crafton: Lucas Oil 150 advance
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 10:46:00 AM
More Matt Crafton Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Keselowski
2
(973)
2
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(903)
3
C. Elliott
24
(873)
4
M. Truex Jr.
78
(856)
5
K. Harvick
4
(822)
6
D. Suarez
19
(813)
7
J. Johnson
48
(722)
8
K. Busch
18
(721)
9
J. Logano
22
(718)
10
T. Bayne
6
(639)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
The clock resets to zero and it’s time to reset the salary caps as well. Of course none of them are priced at zero, but there may be some great values nevertheless.
More NAS Columns
»
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
»
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
»
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
»
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
»
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
»
Allocation Management
Feb 2
»
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
NAS Headlines
»
Harrison Burton: Jet Tools 150 results
»
Cody Coughlin: Next Era Energy Resources 250
»
Matt Crafton: Next Era Energy Resources 250
»
Mears, GEICO, Biagi-Denbeste in 12 NXS races
»
Starr partners with BJ McLeod in Daytona
»
Ronnie Bassett Jr wins NASCAR K&N East opener
»
Harrison Burton: Jet Tools 150 pole
»
Tyler Dippel tops New Smyrna final practice
»
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on outside pole for 500
»
Chase Elliott wins Daytona 500 pole
»
Zane Smith leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
»
Sadler 2nd-fast among non-chartered entrants
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved