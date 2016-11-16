Matt Crafton Team: ThorSport Racing-88-CWT Age / DOB: (40) / 6/11/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 160

Matt Crafton (No. 88 Goof Off/Menards Toyota Tundra) has more starts (16), has completed more laps (1507), has the most top-10 finishes (7), and has the most lead lap finishes (9) than any other driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Daytona Int'l Speedway. The two-time champion is still looking for his first win at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. In 16 starts since 2001, Crafton has led seven laps en route to one top-five and seven top-10 finishes, with a track-best start of second (2009), and a track-best finish of fifth (2010).-ThorSport Racing

Matt Crafton (No. 88 Black Label Bacon/Menards Toyota Tundra) will make his 16th career start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday night. In 2015, the two-time champion started on the pole, led a race-high 93 laps, and claimed his first win at the 1.5-mile track. No current NCWTS driver is better at Intermediate tracks than Crafton. Dating back to 2014, he has finished in the top-10 in 22 of the last 25 races at ovals measuring 1.5 or 1.54 miles. Included in that stretch are seven wins, and six runner-up finishes.-ThorSport Racing

Matt Crafton (No. 88 Slim Jim/Menards Toyota Toyota) finished third in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Crafton is ranked second in the point standings after this event and moves on to the season-ending Championship 4 round next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seeded second, to compete for the 2016 NCWTS Championship.