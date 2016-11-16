Player Page

Matt Crafton

Team: ThorSport Racing-88-CWT
Age / DOB:  (40) / 6/11/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 160

Matt Crafton (No. 88 Goof Off/Menards Toyota Tundra) has more starts (16), has completed more laps (1507), has the most top-10 finishes (7), and has the most lead lap finishes (9) than any other driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Daytona Int'l Speedway.
The two-time champion is still looking for his first win at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. In 16 starts since 2001, Crafton has led seven laps en route to one top-five and seven top-10 finishes, with a track-best start of second (2009), and a track-best finish of fifth (2010).-ThorSport Racing Feb 21 - 1:30 AM
