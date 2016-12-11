Clint Bowyer Team: Stewart Haas Racing-14 Age / DOB: (37) / 5/30/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 175

Latest News Recent News

Clint Bowyer had an average finish of 11.5 in his last six attempts at Talladega SuperSpeedway, which makes that his best track during the past three years. One usually notices dark horse teams with best records on restrictor-plate, superspeedways. In a way, this points to the struggles faced by Bowyer in the past few seasons at the end of his tenure with Michael Waltrip Racing and during his transitional year with HScott Motorsports. Do not expect too much from him in the coming season and allow him to get comfortable at Stewart-Haas Racing before committing resources.

Clint and Lorra Bowyer welcomed a new addition to the family with the birth of their daughter Presley Elizabeth on Friday. Presley is their second child, joining a brother Cash. Source: Clint Bowyer Twitter

HScott Motorsports will not compete in 2017 after selling the charter they used for Clint Bowyer to Premium Motorsports, according to NBC’s Dustin Long. In a statement issued earlier this week, Harry Scott Jr. said "Over the past several months I considered a number of options for moving forward with the team. Regrettably there are no viable sponsor/driver options immediately available to allow the team to participate in 2017." Source: NBC Sports NASCAR Talk