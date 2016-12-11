Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Report: Dozier talks expected to resolve soon
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Del Rio confirms Connor Cook will start at QB
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will play Thursday
Wade says knee feeling better, still a GTD
Marco Belinelli (ankle) will play Wednesday
Kevin Love, Irving questionable for Wednesday
LeBron James (illness) sits out shootaround
Watson critical of Knight's effort on defense
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
X-rays come back clean on JaMychal Green
D'Angelo Russell scores 18, hits six treys
Julius Randle posts a 19-14-11 triple-double
Zach Randolph should get a boost for Grizz
Darren Collison scores 26 w/ seven dimes
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bruins put goalie Anton Khudobin on waivers
Timo Meier moves to top line Tuesday
Rick Nash won't play Wednesday
T. Pearson scores GWG in OT win over Sharks
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 16
Mike Cammalleri scores goal, assist in win
Max Pacioretty is expected to play Tuesday
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bret Holmes announces full ARCA schedule
Rumor: Kyle Larson secures Credit One
Buescher expects to return to RFR
Plan ahead: Clint Bowyer best at Talladega
Münter eyes another ARCA Daytona start
JRM not fielding Truck Series team in 2017
Harvick returns to broadcast booth in 2017
Landauer on Forbes 30 Under 30 Sports List
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU LB McMillan opts into the 2017 NFL Draft
DL Solomon Thomas declares for NFL Draft
Nobody knows what Trubisky's intentions are
TTU's QBs thinned further, Duffey suspended
Report: WMU HC Fleck is MN's No. 1 target
NC State EDGE Chubb returning to school
Scout: Smith-Schuster is an avg route runner
Two sport athlete Derrick Griffin off to NFL
Ross' inj history includes two meniscus tears
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Afobe decides against attending the AFCoN
Moreno could deputise for Milner in the cup
Barragan injury opens the door for Friend
Lee Grant makes Stoke City move permanent
Sam not happy after Benteke shoulder injury
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Clint Bowyer
Team:
Stewart Haas Racing-14
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 5/30/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'0 / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Clint Bowyer had an average finish of 11.5 in his last six attempts at Talladega SuperSpeedway, which makes that his best track during the past three years.
One usually notices dark horse teams with best records on restrictor-plate, superspeedways. In a way, this points to the struggles faced by Bowyer in the past few seasons at the end of his tenure with Michael Waltrip Racing and during his transitional year with HScott Motorsports. Do not expect too much from him in the coming season and allow him to get comfortable at Stewart-Haas Racing before committing resources.
Jan 4 - 1:11 PM
Clint and Lorra Bowyer welcomed a new addition to the family with the birth of their daughter Presley Elizabeth on Friday.
Presley is their second child, joining a brother Cash.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 02:59:00 PM
Source:
Clint Bowyer Twitter
HScott Motorsports will not compete in 2017 after selling the charter they used for Clint Bowyer to Premium Motorsports, according to NBC’s Dustin Long.
In a statement issued earlier this week, Harry Scott Jr. said "Over the past several months I considered a number of options for moving forward with the team. Regrettably there are no viable sponsor/driver options immediately available to allow the team to participate in 2017."
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 04:24:00 PM
Source:
NBC Sports NASCAR Talk
Clint Bowyer finished better than he started on 29 occasions in 2016, which was a percentage of .806.
On average, he improved slightly more than seven positions including the five races in which he fell back. On three occasions—at Talladega SuperSpeedway (May), Bristol Motor Speedway (April), and Daytona International Speedway (July)—he finished among the top 10 after starting deep in the field in the 30s.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 08:13:00 PM
Plan ahead: Clint Bowyer best at Talladega
Jan 4 - 1:11 PM
Bowyer welcomes new family addition
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 02:59:00 PM
HScott Motorsports will not compete in 2017
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 04:24:00 PM
Clint Bowyer earned great place differentials
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 08:13:00 PM
More Clint Bowyer Player News
