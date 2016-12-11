Player Page

Clint Bowyer

Team: Stewart Haas Racing-14
Age / DOB:  (37) / 5/30/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 175

Clint Bowyer had an average finish of 11.5 in his last six attempts at Talladega SuperSpeedway, which makes that his best track during the past three years.
One usually notices dark horse teams with best records on restrictor-plate, superspeedways. In a way, this points to the struggles faced by Bowyer in the past few seasons at the end of his tenure with Michael Waltrip Racing and during his transitional year with HScott Motorsports. Do not expect too much from him in the coming season and allow him to get comfortable at Stewart-Haas Racing before committing resources. Jan 4 - 1:11 PM
