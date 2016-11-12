Led by veteran team owner Mark Beaver, Beaver Motorsports will field the No. 50 Chevrolet Silverado full time in the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with driver Travis Kvapil.

Beaver Motorsports (formerly MAKE Motorsports) will kick off its 2017 campaign at Daytona International Speedway in the NextEra Energy Resources 250, with the Florida Lottery as the primary sponsor for the No. 50 Chevrolet. Travis Kvapil, the 2003 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, has served as the primary driver for Mark Beaver for the past two years, with a partial season in 2014. Kvapil collected a top-five finish last year at Daytona.-speedwaymedia.com