Ken Schrader Team: Bolen Motorsports-66-CWT Age / DOB: (62) / 5/29/1955 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 200

During a recent interview, racing legend Ken Schrader mentioned that he’d like to run the 5th annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Eldora Speedway. Schrader has participated in the summer classic each year since its inception. Eldora is the only dirt race scheduled among NASCAR top-tier series. Almost immediately, his phone was ringing with offers from several truck teams. A call from Jeff Bolen, owner of the #66 Chevrolet Silverado and Bolen Motorsports, was the ideal call. Schrader will race with crew chief Paul Clapprood making the calls from the pit box. Source: Bolen Motorsports

Ken Schrader (No. 55 Federated Auto Parts Toyota) finished 3rd in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series General Tire Grabber 100 at DuQuoin (IL) State Fairgrounds. He started 2nd in the lineup and completed all of the 105 laps run. Schrader, who has competed in only 2 of the 16 ARCA races so far this season, is currently 75th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

Ken Schrader will join Venturini Motorsports (VMS), piloting the team’s No. 55 Federated Auto Parts Toyota Camry on Labor Day weekend at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds’ ‘Magic Mile’ for the General Tire GRABBER 100 on Sunday, September 4. Schrader, the oldest winner in series history aims for his 19th ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory and fourth on the DuQuoin dirt. Schrader, also a series team owner (No.52 with driver Matt Kurzejewski), will compete in his second consecutive race behind the wheel driving under a team banner other than his own – Schrader Racing. The Fenton, Missouri native finished fifth at Springfield driving for Cunningham Motorsports last weekend.-VMS