Ken Schrader

Team: Bolen Motorsports-66-CWT
Age / DOB:  (62) / 5/29/1955
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 200

During a recent interview, racing legend Ken Schrader mentioned that he’d like to run the 5th annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Eldora Speedway. Schrader has participated in the summer classic each year since its inception. Eldora is the only dirt race scheduled among NASCAR top-tier series.
Almost immediately, his phone was ringing with offers from several truck teams. A call from Jeff Bolen, owner of the #66 Chevrolet Silverado and Bolen Motorsports, was the ideal call. Schrader will race with crew chief Paul Clapprood making the calls from the pit box. Jul 13 - 12:52 PM
Source: Bolen Motorsports
