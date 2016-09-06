Ken Schrader

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Moving Time?
Jul 13
All-Star Update
Jul 12
Daily Dose: AL On Top
Jul 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 15
Jul 11
Roundtable: 1st Half Surprises
Jul 11
MLB Live Chat
Jul 11
Daily Dose: All Rise
Jul 11
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers among teams interested in Britton
White Sox land Eloy Jimenez from the Cubs
Cubs acquire White Sox ace Jose Quintana
Verlander is not drawing much trade interest
Nate Jones undergoes season-ending surgery
Braves OF prospect Acuna heading to Triple-A
Giants shifting Matt Cain to long-relief role
Mariners do not plan on moving Nelson Cruz
Cano slugs go-ahead homer in 10th, AL wins
Red Sox have 'keen interest' in Pat Neshek
Hendricks (hand) ready after All-Star break?
Judge blows away field to win Home Run Derby
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
Dolphins Fantasy Preview
Jul 11
Rams Fantasy Preview
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Teddy Bridgewater working out without brace
'Strong indication' Cousins will play out tag
Tony Romo on chances he returns: 'I'm done'
Colts OC talks up Robert Turbin's offseason
Arians coached through kidney cancer in 2016
Carlos Hyde will have to earn starting job
Adrian Peterson targeting 500 receiving yards
Bills DT Washington popped on weapons charge
Chiefs promote Veach to replace Dorsey as GM
Niners GM: Kittle exceeding our expectations
Eric Ebron 'overly excited' about 2017 role
Panthers want Cam to run less, throw quicker
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Pelicans meeting with Rajon Rondo on Friday
Spurs renounce free agent Jonathon Simmons
Ekpe Udoh agrees to deal with the Utah Jazz
Lonzo Ball electric with 36/11/8, five steals
Georgios Papagiannis gets 17 & 13 vs. MIL
Jonas Jerebko to Jazz on 2-year, $8.2M deal
Zach LaVine says he'll be ready for camp
Cheick Diallo scores 21 points in win vs. ATL
John Collins drops 25 points with nine boards
Zach Collins out for rest of Summer League
Lonzo Ball (groin) expected to play Wednesday
Thabo Sefolosha agrees to 2-year deal w/ UTA
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
Wings stay in touch with UFA Thomas Vanek
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
Kovalchuk: Olympics factor in staying in KHL
Ilya Kovalchuk agree to terms with KHL's SKA
Report: Wings, Tomas Tatar not close to deal
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Schrader joins Bolen for Eldora Dirt Derby
Harrison Rhodes: Overton's 200 advance
Garrett Smithley: Overton's 200 advance
Tomaino: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Ross Chastain: Overton's 200 advance
Vinnie Miller: United Site Services 70 stats
Sheldon Creed: United Site Services 70 stats
Brendan Gaughan: Overton's 200 advance
Solomito: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Brandon Jones: Overton's 200 advance
Andy Seuss: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Camirand: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dodt makes it four-way tie in R1 at Scottish
Fowler starts fast again; T1 at Scotland Open
Shinkwin stars on links again; T1 in Scotland
Poulter has share of early lead in Scotland
3-time Deere champ Stricker 121st in FEC
McNealy starts pivotal stretch at the JDC
McIlroy will look to bounce back in Scotland
Open boost for Lahiri ahead of Scottish Open
Previous winner Fowler back at Scottish Open
Moore returns from DL to defend JDC title
Dylan Meyer making TOUR debut @ the JDC
Horsfield punches ticket at JDC Monday Q
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McElwain likens Callaway's motor to Julio's
Nutt house: Ex-HC files suit against Ole Miss
Webb: I'm the best RB in college football
Saban gives scouts 'ultimate level of access'
B12 names Armstrong preseason Defensive POY
Supplemental Draft come, goes with no picks
Darnold denies report about staying at USC
Eason named starter... but still must win job
Minkah Fitzpatrick ran a 4.39 for scouts
First time Bama returns starting QB since '13
Hancock: No CFB Playoff expansion coming
Danny Etling (back) regaining his strength
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Spurs and City agree on Kyle Walker fee
Alex Lacazette scores on pre-season debut
Loftus-Cheek makes Palace switch
Carrick named new United captain
Burnley bolster midfield with Cork signing
Burnley sign LB Taylor from Leeds United
Wenger to kick off the season in a 3-4-3
Barkley appears to be on borrowed time
LCFC target Hull keeper to replace Zieler
Stoke winger suffers a suspected knee injury
Chelsea pair leave SW6 on-loan
Chelsea grant Costa time off amid exit talks
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ken Schrader
Team:
Bolen Motorsports-66-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
62
) / 5/29/1955
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 200
Latest News
Recent News
During a recent interview, racing legend Ken Schrader mentioned that he’d like to run the 5th annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Eldora Speedway. Schrader has participated in the summer classic each year since its inception. Eldora is the only dirt race scheduled among NASCAR top-tier series.
Almost immediately, his phone was ringing with offers from several truck teams. A call from Jeff Bolen, owner of the #66 Chevrolet Silverado and Bolen Motorsports, was the ideal call. Schrader will race with crew chief Paul Clapprood making the calls from the pit box.
Jul 13 - 12:52 PM
Source:
Bolen Motorsports
Ken Schrader (No. 55 Federated Auto Parts Toyota) finished 3rd in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series General Tire Grabber 100 at DuQuoin (IL) State Fairgrounds.
He started 2nd in the lineup and completed all of the 105 laps run. Schrader, who has competed in only 2 of the 16 ARCA races so far this season, is currently 75th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 09:51:00 AM
Ken Schrader will join Venturini Motorsports (VMS), piloting the team’s No. 55 Federated Auto Parts Toyota Camry on Labor Day weekend at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds’ ‘Magic Mile’ for the General Tire GRABBER 100 on Sunday, September 4.
Schrader, the oldest winner in series history aims for his 19th ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory and fourth on the DuQuoin dirt. Schrader, also a series team owner (No.52 with driver Matt Kurzejewski), will compete in his second consecutive race behind the wheel driving under a team banner other than his own – Schrader Racing. The Fenton, Missouri native finished fifth at Springfield driving for Cunningham Motorsports last weekend.-VMS
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 08:00:00 PM
Can Ken Schrader go to victory lane two nights in a row? Schrader won the UMP Modified feature Friday at Terre Haute, Ind. and got the Federated Car Care ARCA Fall Classic off to a roaring start Saturday by capturing the Menards Pole Award presented by Ansell.
"That was 20 laps last night, this one will be 200," Schrader said. "We’ll see." Schrader, 60, will start alongside of J.J. Haley, 16, an Indiana native that qualified second. Schrader extended his record as the oldest short track pole winner in series history. Haley, incidentally, is the youngest pole winner in series history. He captured the pole at Elko Speedway as a 15-year-old in 2014.
Sat, Sep 19, 2015 05:19:00 PM
Source:
ARCA Racing
Schrader joins Bolen for Eldora Dirt Derby
Jul 13 - 12:52 PM
Schrader: General Tire Grabber 100 results
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 09:51:00 AM
Schrader joins VMS at DuQuoin's Magic Mile
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 08:00:00 PM
Schrader notches Menards Pole Award for Salem
Sat, Sep 19, 2015 05:19:00 PM
More Ken Schrader Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Busch
18
(996)
2
K. Larson
42
(868)
3
C. Purdy
E17
(810)
4
T. Gilliland
W16
(714)
5
E. Jones
77
(706)
6
B. Poole
748
(666)
7
M. Kenseth
20
(646)
8
R. Blaney
21
(621)
9
Z. Smith
W09
(582)
10
D. Hamlin
11
(521)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
After back-to-back races on wild card tracks, NASCAR went back to basics with a race on a similarly-configured, 1.5-mile track.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
»
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
»
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
»
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
»
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
»
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
»
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
»
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
NAS Headlines
»
Schrader joins Bolen for Eldora Dirt Derby
»
Harrison Rhodes: Overton's 200 advance
»
Garrett Smithley: Overton's 200 advance
»
Tomaino: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
»
Ross Chastain: Overton's 200 advance
»
Vinnie Miller: United Site Services 70 stats
»
Sheldon Creed: United Site Services 70 stats
»
Brendan Gaughan: Overton's 200 advance
»
Solomito: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
»
Brandon Jones: Overton's 200 advance
»
Andy Seuss: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
»
Camirand: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved