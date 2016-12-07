Player Page

Reed Sorenson

Team: Premium Motorsports-55
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/5/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 165

Latest News

Recent News

In the midst of a busy off season that saw Premium Motorsports move its race shop to Mooresville, NC, owner Jay Robinson confirmed to Frontstretch.com that Reed Sorenson will pilot the No. 55 car beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 next month, with more races possible, dependent on sponsorship.
Though Sorenson will be competing in the No. 55 car, it is the No. 15 car that has a guaranteed starting position into all 36 races after Premium Motorsports’ purchase of the charter from HScott Motorsports, which shut down over the off-season. The organization decided to keep the number 15, getting rid of the No. 98, which attempted to qualify for 33 races in 2016, 29 with Cole Whitt. Lee Leslie will sit atop the pit box of the No. 55 car. Having no ties with any manufacture, the team will run Toyotas at the four superspeedway races in 2017, moving to Chevrolet in the other 32 events. Jan 23 - 1:21 PM
Source: Frontstretch.com
More Reed Sorenson Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 