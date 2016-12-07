Reed Sorenson Team: Premium Motorsports-55 Age / DOB: (30) / 2/5/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Latest News Recent News

In the midst of a busy off season that saw Premium Motorsports move its race shop to Mooresville, NC, owner Jay Robinson confirmed to Frontstretch.com that Reed Sorenson will pilot the No. 55 car beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 next month, with more races possible, dependent on sponsorship. Though Sorenson will be competing in the No. 55 car, it is the No. 15 car that has a guaranteed starting position into all 36 races after Premium Motorsports’ purchase of the charter from HScott Motorsports, which shut down over the off-season. The organization decided to keep the number 15, getting rid of the No. 98, which attempted to qualify for 33 races in 2016, 29 with Cole Whitt. Lee Leslie will sit atop the pit box of the No. 55 car. Having no ties with any manufacture, the team will run Toyotas at the four superspeedway races in 2017, moving to Chevrolet in the other 32 events. Source: Frontstretch.com

Reed Sorenson qualified for 28 races, but had only one top-25 finish at Daytona International Speedway to show for it. Sorenson was still moderately fantasy relevant on 20 occasions because he earned positive place-differential points and was running at the end of most of his attempts. Other than his plate result, he was best on the short tracks of Richmond International Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway, where he narrowly missed the top 25.

Reed Sorenson will be in the No. 55 Premium Motorsport entry this week, which means he will be forced to qualify on time for the Ford EcoBoost 400. One reason this is significant is because he failed to qualify in three of his last four attempts on this track. Forty-one drivers are entered this week and one will go home, but Sorenson should be able to find enough speed to make the show.