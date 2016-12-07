Player Page

Erik Jones

Team: Furniture Row Racing-77
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/30/1996

Furniture Row Racing has announced David Hart as Erik Jones public relations specialist for 2017.
Hart worked for Richard Childress Racing from 1999 through 2013 and was most recently public relations manager for Laguna Seca Raceway. Jones will give Hart plenty to talk about as he battles Ty Dillon for 2017 Rookie of the Year honors. The added media attention will fuel this Young Gun’s efforts. Jan 5 - 12:24 PM
Source: Furniture Row Racing PR
