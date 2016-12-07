Erik Jones Team: Furniture Row Racing-77 Age / DOB: (20) / 5/30/1996

Latest News Recent News

Furniture Row Racing has announced David Hart as Erik Jones public relations specialist for 2017. Hart worked for Richard Childress Racing from 1999 through 2013 and was most recently public relations manager for Laguna Seca Raceway. Jones will give Hart plenty to talk about as he battles Ty Dillon for 2017 Rookie of the Year honors. The added media attention will fuel this Young Gun’s efforts. Source: Furniture Row Racing PR

As part of the shifting of charters when HScott Motorsports decided to leave the sport fir 2017, Furniture Row Racing has acquired a guaranteed start for the No. 77 entry that will be fielded by Erik Jones. That will help him reach his full potential in 2017 since he will not need to worry about qualifying on time. Jones is an early favorite to win next year’s Rookie of the Year honors. Source: NBC Sports NASCAR Talk

Erik Jones ((No. 20 GameStop/PowerA Toyota) had the best 10-lap consecutive average speed in the XFINITY Series final practice for the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Florida's Homestead-Miami Speedway. The average speed of 167.017 mph was best of the 19 cars that ran at least 10 consecutive laps on the track for this final practice session. No. 19 Daniel Suarez, No. 42 Kyle Larson, No. 88 Alex Bowman and No. 3 Ty Dillon are the rest of the top five on this list.