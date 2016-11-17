Player Page

Timothy Peters

Team: Red Horse Racing-17-CWT
Age / DOB:  (36) / 8/29/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 165

Timothy Peters (No. 17 Red Horse Racing Toyota) returns to Daytona International Speedway for the ninth consecutive season, and his 10th-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the "World Center of Racing".
One of the Virginian's career highlights came at DIS in 2010, when he captured his second-career victory courtesy of a last-lap pass. Peters has led laps in two of the last three Daytona races, and has collected one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes in nine-career starts.-Red Horse Racing Feb 21 - 9:19 PM
