Timothy Peters Team: Red Horse Racing-17-CWT Age / DOB: (36) / 8/29/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 165

Latest News Recent News

Timothy Peters (No. 17 Red Horse Racing Toyota) returns to Daytona International Speedway for the ninth consecutive season, and his 10th-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the "World Center of Racing". One of the Virginian's career highlights came at DIS in 2010, when he captured his second-career victory courtesy of a last-lap pass. Peters has led laps in two of the last three Daytona races, and has collected one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes in nine-career starts.-Red Horse Racing

Timothy Peters (No. 17 Red Horse Racing Toyota Tundra) will pilot chassis No. 021 from the Red Horse Racing stable on Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He earned a pole position in this chassis earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Peters has recorded nine starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has three top-five and six top-10 finishes. He has an average starting position of 15.0 and an average finishing position of 9.3.-Red Horse Racing

Timothy Peters (No. 17 Red Horse Racing Toyota Tundra) finished fifth in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started eighth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Peters is ranked fourth in the point standings after this event and moves on to the season-ending Championship 4 round next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seeded fourth, to compete for the 2016 NCWTS Championship.