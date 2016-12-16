Player Page

David Ragan

Team: Front Row Motorsports-38
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/24/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 150

David Ragan’s best current, three-year average finish was recorded at Martinsville Speedway, where he has a 21.0 in six starts.
This is anchored by a fifth in 2015 while he was racing in relief of Kyle Busch, but he also has a top-10 the previous fall with Front Row Motorsports—the team he will compete with in 2017. Short, flat tracks like Martinsville are driver’s courses and that means lightly-funded teams can compete with the leaders—if not for consistent top-10s, at least for top-20s. Jan 3 - 12:39 PM
