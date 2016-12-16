David Ragan Team: Front Row Motorsports-38 Age / DOB: (31) / 12/24/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 150

David Ragan’s best current, three-year average finish was recorded at Martinsville Speedway, where he has a 21.0 in six starts. This is anchored by a fifth in 2015 while he was racing in relief of Kyle Busch, but he also has a top-10 the previous fall with Front Row Motorsports—the team he will compete with in 2017. Short, flat tracks like Martinsville are driver’s courses and that means lightly-funded teams can compete with the leaders—if not for consistent top-10s, at least for top-20s.

Front Row Motorsports will have two familiar faces behind the wheels of its racecars in 2017. Landon Cassill will return to the team and drive the No. 34 Ford after an impressive first season with the team in 2016. David Ragan, who drove for the Statesville-based organization from 2012 to 2015 and earned its first win, will rejoin the team to drive the No. 38 Ford. The team will continue its technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing and its engine program with Roush Yates Engines. The team’s 2017 partnerships will be announced soon. Source: Front Row Motorsports

"BK Racing is in the process of trying to restructure the company," owner Ron Devine told Motorsport.com. "Our finishes of 33rd and 35th in the standings, did not achieve our goals. We had a one-year agreement with David Ragan (No. 23 Toyota) that has since expired and we have elected not to renew his contract. We wish David all the best in his future in NASCAR." Ragan finished 33rd in the Sprint Cup standings. His best result was 16th at Daytona International Speedway in July. Devine expects to maintain two teams in 2017 with a variety of drivers to be named.-Motorsport.com