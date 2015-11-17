Player Page

Scott Lagasse Jr.

Team: JGL Racing-24-NXS
Age / DOB:  (36) / 1/31/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 190

JGL Racing is proud to announce that Scott Lagasse Jr. has joined the organization for the NASCAR XFINITY Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Lagasse Jr., a native of St. Augustine, Florida, will pilot the No. 24 Toyota in the running of the PowerShares QQQ 300 at the "World Center of Speed". Lagasse Jr. will be making his 62nd career start in the NXS and his 11th career NXS start at Daytona. He also has three career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and two in the ARCA Racing Series at the 2.5-mile track.-Integrity Sports Marketing Feb 10 - 8:36 PM
