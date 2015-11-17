Scott Lagasse Jr. Team: JGL Racing-24-NXS Age / DOB: (36) / 1/31/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 190

Latest News Recent News

JGL Racing is proud to announce that Scott Lagasse Jr. has joined the organization for the NASCAR XFINITY Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Lagasse Jr., a native of St. Augustine, Florida, will pilot the No. 24 Toyota in the running of the PowerShares QQQ 300 at the "World Center of Speed". Lagasse Jr. will be making his 62nd career start in the NXS and his 11th career NXS start at Daytona. He also has three career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and two in the ARCA Racing Series at the 2.5-mile track.-Integrity Sports Marketing

Scott Lagasse, Jr. will wrap up the 2015 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season racing in his home state of Florida at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday night. Wrapping up a four-race NCWTS schedule, he will return to the seat of the No. 20 Alert Today Florida/Pinch A Penny Chevrolet Silverado. Despite having two NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Homestead, Friday night's race will mark his first NCWTS start at the South Florida track. Lagasse is anxious to return to Homestead after having to sit out last year's XFINITY Series season finale due to an illness that put him in the hospital just hours before the start.-NTS Motorsports

NTS Motorsports and Scott Lagasse, Jr. announce their partnership with Rick Ware Racing for the upcoming NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway. The No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro will be sponsored by Alert Today Florida/Boy Scouts of America with Lagasse behind the wheel. The Subway Firecracker 250 will be NTS Motorsports' first NXS race of 2015.-NTS Motorsports