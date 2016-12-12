Player Page

Brad Keselowski

Team: Team Penske-2
Age / DOB:  (32) / 2/12/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 155

Brad Keselowski tied Kyle Busch for the third-best average finish of 2016 with a mark of 11.47.
Keselowski’s season was highlighted by two long streaks. From May’s event at Talladega SuperSpeedway through June’s Michigan International Speedway race he scored six straight top-10s. His next streak began in Michigan’s second race and ran until Charlotte Motor Speedway in October (seven consecutive), but back-to-back DNFs with identical 38th-place results on its heel put an end to his Chase hopes. If the pattern continues, look for Kez to be streaky again in 2017. Jan 3 - 12:40 PM
