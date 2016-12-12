Brad Keselowski Team: Team Penske-2 Age / DOB: (32) / 2/12/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 155

Brad Keselowski tied Kyle Busch for the third-best average finish of 2016 with a mark of 11.47. Keselowski’s season was highlighted by two long streaks. From May’s event at Talladega SuperSpeedway through June’s Michigan International Speedway race he scored six straight top-10s. His next streak began in Michigan’s second race and ran until Charlotte Motor Speedway in October (seven consecutive), but back-to-back DNFs with identical 38th-place results on its heel put an end to his Chase hopes. If the pattern continues, look for Kez to be streaky again in 2017.

On Sunday, Brad Keselowski announced his engagement to Paige White. No date was announced and the two have a daughter named Scarlett. Typically, a stable home life grounds a driver and improves there results on track. Source: Brad Keselowski Twitter

Brad Keselowski entered this spring’s Good Sam 500 with a four-race streak of top-10s and a worst of 11th dating back to the start of 2012. Crash damage cost him six laps and sent him home 29th, but that can be ignored from his handicap. Expect a finish in the sixth to 11th range and plan accordingly.