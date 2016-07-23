Player Page

Team: Niece Motorsports-45-CWT
Age / DOB:  (36) / 8/25/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 140

T.J. Bell (No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado) has made four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), with his best finish of ninth coming in 2008.
In addition, Bell has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start and one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at AMS. Niece Motorsports (owned by Al Niece) will attempt between 12-15 select races during the 2017 season, with plans of running full time moving into 2018 as the team continues to look for potential sponsorship. The team also plans to attempt races at Martinsville, Kansas, Charlotte and Texas.-Niece Motorsports Mar 2 - 9:31 PM
