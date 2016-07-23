T.J. Bell Team: Niece Motorsports-45-CWT Age / DOB: (36) / 8/25/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 140

T.J. Bell (No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado) has made four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), with his best finish of ninth coming in 2008. In addition, Bell has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start and one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at AMS. Niece Motorsports (owned by Al Niece) will attempt between 12-15 select races during the 2017 season, with plans of running full time moving into 2018 as the team continues to look for potential sponsorship. The team also plans to attempt races at Martinsville, Kansas, Charlotte and Texas.-Niece Motorsports

T.J. Bell (#77 VroomBrands Chevrolet Camaro) will miss the XFINITY Series Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.

T.J. Bell (#24 "JGL Racing Young Guns" Toyota) will be making his sixth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Phoenix International Raceway to go along with three previous starts in Camping World Truck Series competition at the one-mile track. He most recently competed at the track last fall for JGL Racing.-Integrity Sports Marketing