Player Page

Aric Almirola

Team: Richard Petty Motorsports-43
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/14/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 160

Latest News

Recent News

On the strength of a three-race, top-15 streak Aric Almirola has his best recent record at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Almirola scored a ninth there in 2014, an 11th in 2015, and a 15th last year despite sustaining crash damage on the final lap to finish two circuits off the pace. His best track that hosts more than one race per year is Richmond International Raceway where he has a 14.83 average with one top-five and another top-10 in the past three years. Both Atlanta and Richmond hosts races early in the season. Jan 7 - 12:49 PM
More Aric Almirola Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 