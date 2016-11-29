Aric Almirola Team: Richard Petty Motorsports-43 Age / DOB: (32) / 3/14/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 160

Latest News Recent News

On the strength of a three-race, top-15 streak Aric Almirola has his best recent record at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Almirola scored a ninth there in 2014, an 11th in 2015, and a 15th last year despite sustaining crash damage on the final lap to finish two circuits off the pace. His best track that hosts more than one race per year is Richmond International Raceway where he has a 14.83 average with one top-five and another top-10 in the past three years. Both Atlanta and Richmond hosts races early in the season.

Aric Almirola struggled to find momentum in 2016 and was never able to complete more than eight consecutive races. Almirola’s season was marked by five DNFs (did not finish) and one blown engine. None of those came in consecutive weeks; instead they were spread fairly evenly through the year and kept the No. 43 from gaining momentum. His last accident came at Kansas in October and it was followed by his only top-10 of the year. An eighth at Talladega SuperSpeedway was the last time in 2016 that he finished on the lead lap.

Aric Almirola is a solid mid-cap pick this week on the strength of four consecutive top-20 finishes on short, flat tracks. Prior to that streak, Almirola finished 21st at Richmond International Raceway and he was 13th in the Good Sam 500 this spring at Phoenix International Raceway. A result in the mid-teens is expected and that allows fantasy players to plan. Predictability is equally important to speed.