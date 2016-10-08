Andy Seuss

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
ST Daily: Injured Tiger's Paw
Mar 20
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Seager (oblique) to play in minor league game
Keon Broxton (wrist) back in Tuesday's lineup
Baker taps Glover as favorite for closer role
White Sox, Anderson agree on $25M extension
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
Pollock (groin) plays in minors game Monday
Raisel Iglesias getting elbow, back examined
Mesoraco admits he might not be ready for OD
Brantley (shoulder) has two singles in debut
RP Smith aggravates elbow injury, set for MRI
David Dahl (rib) not cleared to swing bat yet
Cashner (biceps) pitching in minors game Wed.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
Jets 'very intrigued' by QB Mitchell Trubisky
Colts sign former Ravens WR Kamar Aiken
Deal between Butler, Saints 'mostly in place'
Report: Cutler was scheduled to visit Jets
Jets find stopgap option, sign Josh McCown
Browns host free agent SS Bradley McDougald
Patriots cut preseason phenom Tyler Gaffney
Raiders sign ex-Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins
CLE 'fairly confident' it can wait on QB?
Lombardi: Revis didn't take care of his body
Report: Browns sky high on Myles Garrett
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
Mar. 20 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 20
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 20
Dose: Lillard Savings Time
Mar 20
MKG's March Madness
Mar 19
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 22
Mar 19
Dose: Harden’s Very Valuable
Mar 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Devin Booker (ankle) probable for Tuesday
Giannis tweaks ankle in Saturday's loss
Blake Griffin drops 30 points in win over NYK
Stephen Curry scores 23, hits seven triples
Klay Thompson scores 34 w/ seven treys
Nikola Vucevic posts 26 points w/ 13 boards
Marcin Gortat plays 12 minutes in loss to BOS
Richaun Holmes grabs career-high 14 boards
Isaiah Thomas scores 25 points in return
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffers ankle strain
Rudy Gobert swats eight shots vs. Indiana
Schroder scores 20 w/ six dimes, two blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
Marchand leads Bruins PP beat
Mar 20
Dose: Crosby back on Top
Mar 20
Waiver Wired:Latch onto Little
Mar 19
Dose: The Clincher
Mar 19
Talbot Time
Mar 18
Rakell's Unusual Season
Mar 18
A Busy Playoff Schedule
Mar 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Canadiens will go with Al Montoya vs. DET
Michael Hutchinson will start Tuesday night
Stars G Kari Lehtonen sparkles in shutout win
Cam Talbot gets back-to-back shutouts v Kings
D Ryan Ellis scores twice in Preds' 3-1 win
NHL-high PP assist total for D Ristolainen
Buffalo G Robin Lehner makes 34 saves in win
Matthew Tkachuk suspended two games
Brad Marchand earns first star of the week
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) may play on road trip
Evgeni Malkin won't play at Buffalo Tuesday
Aaron Dell expected to start Monday vs. DAL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Summers: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Seuss: Third in Performance Plus 150
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 results
Ryan Reed: NXS 300 advance
Brad Keselowski fails Phoenix inspection
Brad Keselowski fails Phoenix inspection
Earnhardt’s 7-race streak snapped last June
Kasey Kahne goes the distance on 2-milers
Danica Patrick: .500 top-20s on track type
Reed Sorenson keeps running on two-milers
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 results
Bonsignore: Performance Plus 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Foster: X’s and O’s on boards is hard for me
Raiders host RB Joe Mixon on a visit
Peppers now Mayock's No. 1 S prospect
Florida CB Tabor works out for NO and ARI
Bears host ILB Foster for a Monday visit
Tide T Robinson set to meet with the Panthers
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings
Cosell: Trubisky not a high level prospect
Oregon State no closer to naming starting QB
Georgia self-reports trio of minor violations
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kyle Walker calms injury fears
Moses to fly the Super Eagles Nest
Hazard in a race to face Crystal Palace
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
Mourinho talks about Rashford's goal troubles
Benik Afobe admits that he "lost his head"
Belgium without Hazard for WCQ vs. Greece
Foxes hopeful Morgan will be fit after break
Luiz looking forward to international break
Reid rounds out triple injury blow for WHU
Kirchhoff sidelined for six more weeks
Anichebe on track for April return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Andy Seuss
Team:
Ideal Racing-11-WSMT
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 3/15/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'8 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Andy Seuss (No. 11 LFR Chassis Chevrolet) finished third in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-opening Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway.
He started 15th in the lineup, led 15 laps and completed all laps of the 155-lap race. Seuss is currently fourth in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event, five points behind leader Timmy Solomito.
Mar 21 - 12:28 PM
Andy Seuss (No. 11 Davis Roofing/Vestal Buick GMC Chevrolet) finished seventh in Thursday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track.
He started third in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Seuss, who competed in all 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season third in the 2016 championship standings.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 09:16:00 PM
Andy Seuss (No. 11 Davis Roofing/Vestal Buick GMC Chevrolet) led the first practice for the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track.
The 14.922 second lap was the quickest of the 16 cars out on the track for the practice session. No. 40 Danny Bohn, No. 77 Ryan Preece, No. 22 Kyle Bonsignore and No. 28 George Brunnhoelzl III are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 70 Shawn Balluzzo was the slowest.
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 02:54:00 PM
Andy Seuss (No. 11 Davis Roofing/Vestal Buick GMC Chevrolet) finished fourth in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Caraway 150 at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC).
He started on the pole, led 33 laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Seuss, who competed in all 10 NWSMT races so far this season, is currently second in the 2016 championship standings after this event, 22 points behind leader Burt Myers.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 07:42:00 PM
Seuss: Third in Performance Plus 150
Mar 21 - 12:28 PM
Andy Seuss: Southern Slam 150 results
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 09:16:00 PM
Seuss leads Whelen So. Modified Practice 1
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 02:54:00 PM
Andy Seuss: Caraway 150 results
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 07:42:00 PM
More Andy Seuss Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Logano
22
(1187)
2
K. Busch
18
(773)
3
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(749)
4
A. Dillon
3
(725)
5
M. Truex Jr.
78
(714)
6
C. Elliott
24
(695)
7
B. Gaughan
762
(595)
8
T. Reddick
742
(541)
9
B. Poole
748
(540)
10
K. Harvick
4
(533)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Phoenix International Raceway.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
»
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
»
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
»
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
»
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
»
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
»
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
»
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
NAS Headlines
»
Summers: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
»
Seuss: Third in Performance Plus 150
»
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 results
»
Ryan Reed: NXS 300 advance
»
Brad Keselowski fails Phoenix inspection
»
Brad Keselowski fails Phoenix inspection
»
Earnhardt’s 7-race streak snapped last June
»
Kasey Kahne goes the distance on 2-milers
»
Danica Patrick: .500 top-20s on track type
»
Reed Sorenson keeps running on two-milers
»
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 results
»
Bonsignore: Performance Plus 150 results
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved