Andy Seuss

Team: Ideal Racing-11-WSMT
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/15/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 165

Andy Seuss (No. 11 LFR Chassis Chevrolet) finished third in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-opening Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway.
He started 15th in the lineup, led 15 laps and completed all laps of the 155-lap race. Seuss is currently fourth in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event, five points behind leader Timmy Solomito. Mar 21 - 12:28 PM
