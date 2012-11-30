Former Sprint Cup Rookie of the Year, Stephen Leicht, will drive the No. 77 Obaika Racing Vroom Brands Chevrolet.

Leicht last competed in all three series of NASCAR in 2012, ultimately winning the title of Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year. Leicht says "To say I am excited about my opportunity to race with Obaika Racing is an understatement to say the least. I cannot wait to get to Daytona to kick the season off at the first race. With all the experience I have had in the past, I believe I will be able to contribute a lot to this team and am looking forward to doing just that. I am very optimistic about our chances." Obaika Racing is the first African owned professional stock car racing team. The team currently competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, and is owned by African entrepreneur, Victor Obaika.-Obaika Racing FB