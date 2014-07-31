Jason White Team: Rob McConnell-21-NPS Age / DOB: (38) / 6/5/1979

Latest News Recent News

Jason White (No. 21 Hal-Nor Plumbing/Powder Ventures Chevrolet) finished eighth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario. He started 14th in the lineup and completed 243 laps of the 250-lap race. White, who has competed in both Pinty's races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event.

NTS Motorsports announced that Jason White will run a part time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule starting with the Pocono Mountains 150 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, August 2nd. Through his efforts in Saturday’s Pocono Mountains 150, White will raise awareness for Autism Speaks. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and autism are both general terms for a group of complex disorders of brain development. White has five previous starts at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, including two starts in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. Jason White will pilot the No.9 NTS Motorsports Chevrolet with crew chief Ryan McKinney.-NTS Motorsports

Jason White has driven to two top-10s and one top-five in six Truck Series starts at Talladega. He's looking for similar results when he hops behind the wheel of his SR2 Motorsports-fielded No. 24 Toyota Camry in Saturday's Aaron's 312. White will be racing with JW Demolition onboard his Camry at Talladega.-Breaking Limits