Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Jason White
Team:
Rob McConnell-21-NPS
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 6/5/1979
Latest News
Recent News
Jason White (No. 21 Hal-Nor Plumbing/Powder Ventures Chevrolet) finished eighth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.
He started 14th in the lineup and completed 243 laps of the 250-lap race. White, who has competed in both Pinty's races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event.
Jun 5 - 12:29 PM
NTS Motorsports announced that Jason White will run a part time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule starting with the Pocono Mountains 150 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, August 2nd.
Through his efforts in Saturday’s Pocono Mountains 150, White will raise awareness for Autism Speaks. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and autism are both general terms for a group of complex disorders of brain development. White has five previous starts at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, including two starts in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. Jason White will pilot the No.9 NTS Motorsports Chevrolet with crew chief Ryan McKinney.-NTS Motorsports
Thu, Jul 31, 2014 09:57:00 PM
Jason White has driven to two top-10s and one top-five in six Truck Series starts at Talladega.
He's looking for similar results when he hops behind the wheel of his SR2 Motorsports-fielded No. 24 Toyota Camry in Saturday's Aaron's 312. White will be racing with JW Demolition onboard his Camry at Talladega.-Breaking Limits
Tue, Apr 30, 2013 09:28:00 PM
Camping World Truck Series regular (No. 23) Jason White will miss the Nationwide Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
The No. 27 team is outside the top 30 in owner’s points and not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NNS race. His qualifying speed of 172.900 mph, 41st fastest, was not good enough to make the cut for the event.
Fri, Apr 12, 2013 07:41:00 PM
Jason White: Choko/Fast Eddie 250 results
Jun 5 - 12:29 PM
White to pilot No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado
Thu, Jul 31, 2014 09:57:00 PM
Jason White has some Talladega history
Tue, Apr 30, 2013 09:28:00 PM
Jason White not in Fort Worth NNS field
Fri, Apr 12, 2013 07:41:00 PM
More Jason White Player News
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Jun 4
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Dover (DE) International Speedway.
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
Jun 3
AAA 400 Stats
Jun 2
Jun 2
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
Jun 1
Chasing Dover (Spring)
May 31
May 31
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
May 30
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
May 27
