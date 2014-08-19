Cale Gale Team: MDM Motorsports-99-CWT Age / DOB: (32) / 3/5/1985

MDM Motorsports and Rheem® announced the sponsorship of the No. 99 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry this weekend with driver Cale Gale. Gale, who has 35 career Truck Series starts that includes a thrilling last-lap victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2012 by edging Kyle Busch, will mark his return to series action behind the wheel of the No. 99 Rheem Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday's Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Veteran crew chief Shane Huffman continues to lead an experienced group that scored the organization's first victory earlier this season with Bubba Wallace at Michigan International Speedway.-MDM Motorsports

Cale Gale (NWSMT No. 95 Rheem Chevrolet) has two poles and 15 top 10s in 60 combined starts between the NASCAR Nationwide Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. This would be his Whelen Modified debut. Won the pole and finished fourth in his lone Bristol NNS start in 2008. Finished ninth at Bristol in the 2009 NCTWS race, and earned the pole there in 2012 before a 28th place finish.-NWMT/NWSMT

Cale Gale (No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado) is looking to use the momentum that his team gained in Phoenix to propel him to defend his title as the 2012 Ford EcoBoost 200 winner. Last Time Out...Making his second career NCWTS start at Phoenix International Raceway on Friday night, Gale looked to get back to racing and build some momentum in the Lucas Oil 150. Gale and his No. 33 Ruud team started the day by qualifying sixth at the 1.0-mile oval. Gale was able to battle and keep his Ruud Silverado in the top 10 all night, crossing the finish line with a solid sixth-place finish.-Turner Scott Motorsports