Team: MDM Motorsports-99-CWT
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/5/1985

MDM Motorsports and Rheem® announced the sponsorship of the No. 99 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry this weekend with driver Cale Gale.
Gale, who has 35 career Truck Series starts that includes a thrilling last-lap victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2012 by edging Kyle Busch, will mark his return to series action behind the wheel of the No. 99 Rheem Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday's Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Veteran crew chief Shane Huffman continues to lead an experienced group that scored the organization's first victory earlier this season with Bubba Wallace at Michigan International Speedway.-MDM Motorsports Oct 25 - 3:23 PM
