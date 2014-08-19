Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
COLUMNS
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
Travis Braden: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Cale Gale returns to trucks at Martinsville
Bubba Wallace driving Petty's No. 43 in 2018
Justin Haley: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Bryan Dauzat: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Cole Rouse wins CARS SLM Tour Championship
Riley Herbst wins SCOTT Rookie of the Year
Chase Briscoe: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Austin Cindric: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Kasey Kahne's 2018 crew chief announced
Allgaier 5th at Kansas, leads NXS playoffs
Byron 4th at Kansas, 2nd in NXS playoffs
Cale Gale
Team:
MDM Motorsports-99-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 3/5/1985
Latest News
Recent News
MDM Motorsports and Rheem® announced the sponsorship of the No. 99 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry this weekend with driver Cale Gale.
Gale, who has 35 career Truck Series starts that includes a thrilling last-lap victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2012 by edging Kyle Busch, will mark his return to series action behind the wheel of the No. 99 Rheem Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday's Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Veteran crew chief Shane Huffman continues to lead an experienced group that scored the organization's first victory earlier this season with Bubba Wallace at Michigan International Speedway.-MDM Motorsports
Oct 25 - 3:23 PM
Cale Gale (NWSMT No. 95 Rheem Chevrolet) has two poles and 15 top 10s in 60 combined starts between the NASCAR Nationwide Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. This would be his Whelen Modified debut.
Won the pole and finished fourth in his lone Bristol NNS start in 2008. Finished ninth at Bristol in the 2009 NCTWS race, and earned the pole there in 2012 before a 28th place finish.-NWMT/NWSMT
Tue, Aug 19, 2014 09:38:00 PM
Cale Gale (No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado) is looking to use the momentum that his team gained in Phoenix to propel him to defend his title as the 2012 Ford EcoBoost 200 winner.
Last Time Out...Making his second career NCWTS start at Phoenix International Raceway on Friday night, Gale looked to get back to racing and build some momentum in the Lucas Oil 150. Gale and his No. 33 Ruud team started the day by qualifying sixth at the 1.0-mile oval. Gale was able to battle and keep his Ruud Silverado in the top 10 all night, crossing the finish line with a solid sixth-place finish.-Turner Scott Motorsports
Tue, Nov 12, 2013 11:57:00 PM
Cale Gale (33 Chevrolet Silverado) makes his return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for his second start of the season.
He has one previous start at the 1.0-mile tri-oval Phoenix International Raceway which came at the end of the 2012 season. In that start, Gale started fourth and finished seventh. The last time Gale was behind the wheel in the NCWTS was at Kentucky Speedway back in June. He started in the 18th spot. After a late-race restart, Gale sought to bring home a solid finish for his TSM team, earning a 13th-place finish in his 2013 NCWTS debut.-Turner Scott Motorsports
Tue, Nov 5, 2013 11:27:00 AM
Cale Gale returns to trucks at Martinsville
Oct 25 - 3:23 PM
Cale Gale Bush’s Beans 150 advance
Tue, Aug 19, 2014 09:38:00 PM
Cale Gale back to defend 2012 HMS victory
Tue, Nov 12, 2013 11:57:00 PM
Cale Gale Phoenix truck race advance
Tue, Nov 5, 2013 11:27:00 AM
More Cale Gale Player News
Headlines
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
This week, there were only 25 cent changes among 23 drivers; 13 experienced gains and 10 took a pay cut.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
»
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
»
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
»
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
»
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
»
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
»
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
»
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
NAS Headlines
»
Travis Braden: Kansas ARCA 150 results
»
Cale Gale returns to trucks at Martinsville
»
Bubba Wallace driving Petty's No. 43 in 2018
»
Justin Haley: Kansas ARCA 150 results
»
Bryan Dauzat: Kansas ARCA 150 results
»
Cole Rouse wins CARS SLM Tour Championship
»
Riley Herbst wins SCOTT Rookie of the Year
»
Chase Briscoe: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
»
Austin Cindric: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
»
Kasey Kahne's 2018 crew chief announced
»
Allgaier 5th at Kansas, leads NXS playoffs
»
Byron 4th at Kansas, 2nd in NXS playoffs
