Kurt Busch Team: Stewart-Haas Racing-41 Age / DOB: (38) / 8/4/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 150

Kurt Busch has scored 53 top-10s in the past three years, which puts him eighth on the leaderboard behind his brother Kyle Busch (with 56). Busch earned five of his top-10s in the last six races at Phoenix International Raceway with a pair of fifth-place finishes as his high water mark on that course. He has the least number of wins among the 10 best, however, with a single victory at Martinsville Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Richmond International Raceway accounting for four trophies.

With an average finish of 12.03, Kurt Busch had the sixth-best mark among all fulltime contenders in 2016. Busch accumulated this average by finishing in the top 10 slightly more than half the time. He finished worse than 23rd only three times, which made him a good place-and-hold driver if a fantasy player was able to sign him when he was relatively inexpensive.

Kurt Busch finished fifth in the Can-Am 500 to earn his fifth consecutive result of seventh or better. Busch was predicted to run well, but he was in too deep a points’ hole to advance to the Championship finale. His handicap next week is a little less clear because he has alternated strong and weak runs on the current configuration of Homestead-Miami Speedway,