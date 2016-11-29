AJ Allmendinger Team: JTG Daugherty Racing-47 Age / DOB: (35) / 12/16/1981 Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 125

With a victory in 2014 and a fourth last year, the balance tips in favor of Watkins Glen International as AJ Allmendinger’s best track in terms of three-year averages. Allmendinger also finished 24th there in 2015 to combine for an average of 9.7, but he had a battery problem that dropped him from contention during a strong run. Allmendinger’s best track that hosts more than one race per year is Martinsville Speedway. He swept the top 10 there last year, finished 11th in one of 2015’s two races, and was ninth in 2014 for an average of 14.3.

AJ Allmendinger ended the 2016 season on a high note with four top-10s in the final six races. That was nearly half of his total top-10s for the season, but more importantly he was able to string three top-10s together for the first time in his career from Kansas Speedway through Martinsville Speedway in October. His worst finish in the last five races of the season was a 17th and all of his efforts ended on the lead lap.

AJ Allmendinger finished eighth in the Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to record his fourth top-10 in the last seven races of 2016. Allmendinger scored three top-10s this fall for the first time in his career. They came from Kansas Speedway through Martinsville Speedway, but then he struggled in a couple of races to score 17ths. A top-10 in the final race is important for an organization that is rumored to be starting a second team in 2017.