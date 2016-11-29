Player Page

AJ Allmendinger

Team: JTG Daugherty Racing-47
Age / DOB:  (35) / 12/16/1981
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 125

With a victory in 2014 and a fourth last year, the balance tips in favor of Watkins Glen International as AJ Allmendinger’s best track in terms of three-year averages.
Allmendinger also finished 24th there in 2015 to combine for an average of 9.7, but he had a battery problem that dropped him from contention during a strong run. Allmendinger’s best track that hosts more than one race per year is Martinsville Speedway. He swept the top 10 there last year, finished 11th in one of 2015’s two races, and was ninth in 2014 for an average of 14.3. Jan 7 - 12:50 PM
