D.J. Kennington Team: Gaunt Brothers Racing-96 Age / DOB: (39) / 7/16/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 190

Gaunt Brothers Racing, owned by Triad Racing Technologies president Marty Gaunt, will return to NASCAR competition in 2017. Participating in four restrictor plate races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, GBR's select schedule begins with the 59th running of the Daytona 500, when D.J. Kennington will take the wheel of the team's Toyota Camry. GBR previously competed in what is now the NASCAR Pinty's Series in 2011. GBR is fielding the Toyota Camry in partnership with longtime Triad client RAB Racing, led by Robby Benton. RAB Racing will partner in supplying cars, shop space and technical support to the GBR effort. Kennington, hailing from St. Thomas, Ontario, is a two-time NASCAR Pinty's Series champion and 19-time Pinty's Series race winner.-Rising Star Management

DJ Kennington will make his Cup debut this week in Phoenix International Raceway driving the No. 55 Premium Motorsports entry. Kennington has seven starts on this track in the XFINITY series, but he failed to finish on the lead lap in any of them. His best results was 22nd in the 2008 fall Hefty Odor Block 200 when he was two laps off the pace.

D.J. Kennington (No. 17 Castrol Edge Dodge) finished 4th Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario. He started 2nd in the lineup, led three laps and completed all laps of the 250-lap event. Kennington, who started in all 12 series races this season, is 6th in the final 2016 NPS championship standings.