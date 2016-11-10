Player Page

D.J. Kennington

Team: Gaunt Brothers Racing-96
Age / DOB:  (39) / 7/16/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 190

Gaunt Brothers Racing, owned by Triad Racing Technologies president Marty Gaunt, will return to NASCAR competition in 2017.
Participating in four restrictor plate races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, GBR's select schedule begins with the 59th running of the Daytona 500, when D.J. Kennington will take the wheel of the team's Toyota Camry. GBR previously competed in what is now the NASCAR Pinty's Series in 2011. GBR is fielding the Toyota Camry in partnership with longtime Triad client RAB Racing, led by Robby Benton. RAB Racing will partner in supplying cars, shop space and technical support to the GBR effort. Kennington, hailing from St. Thomas, Ontario, is a two-time NASCAR Pinty's Series champion and 19-time Pinty's Series race winner.-Rising Star Management Jan 18 - 9:35 PM
