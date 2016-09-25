Sam Hornish Jr.

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Speed Maybin
Jun 15
Daily Dose: New York Pity
Jun 15
National Disaster
Jun 14
Notes: Brewers Go Young
Jun 14
Dose: A-Gone ... A While
Jun 14
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Leury Garcia (hand) remains sidelined Thurs.
MRI comes up negative on Urias' left shoulder
Kipnis (neck) out of Indians' lineup Thursday
Red Sox discussed long-term deal with Betts
O's Castillo slugs grand slam vs. White Sox
Derek Fisher homers in major league debut
Tapia goes 4-for-4 with three runs scored Wed
Shoemaker lifted after meeting with trainer
Morales homers, nets four RBI vs Rays Wed.
Matt Harvey to see doctor for arm fatigue
Wong lifted with right forearm tightness
CC Sabathia has Grade 2 hamstring strain
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
Return of the Maclin
Jun 14
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Myles Garrett (foot) still being evaluated
Carr: 'That dog' coming out of Amari Cooper
Joe Mixon looks like 'a beast' this offseason
Elliott will 'absolutely' see more targets
McVay: Tavon will be 'big part' of offense
Marcus Mariota says trusting leg final hurdle
Jordan Howard wants to lead league in rushing
Lions have not talked to Boldin recently
Caldwell: Greg Robinson will compete at LT
Christian McCaffrey finally able to practice
Rams give up on Robinson, send to DET for 6th
Alex Boone: Teddy Bridgewater 'looks great'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Western Conference Draft Needs
Jun 15
June Mock Breakdown Pod
Jun 14
June NBA Fantasy Mock Draft
Jun 14
NBA Mock Draft: Version 2
Jun 13
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SG’s
Jun 13
Dose: Kevin Durant Finals MVP!
Jun 13
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PG's
Jun 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: LeBron could leave Cleveland in 2018
Hawks won't offer Paul Millsap a max deal?
Dwyane Wade still undecided on player option
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Agent:Avs never asked Beauchemin to waive NMC
Shane Doan leaning towards playing in 17-18
Capitals acquire Tyler Graovac from Wild
Erik Karlsson undergoes foot surgery
Kevin Fiala is recovering ahead of schedule
Rangers will use a buyout on Dan Girardi
Predators want pending UFA Fisher to return
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hornish to drive select NXS races for Penske
DNF for Chase Dowling in Thompson 125
Santos: Third in Thompson 125, 24th in points
Matt Crafton: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 results
Dylan Lupton: Irish Hills 250 advance
Pole, DNF for Donny Lia in Thompson 125
Jon McKennedy: Thompson 125 results
Ben Rhodes: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
Preece rockets to Thompson modified victory
Alex Tagliani: CRS Express 300 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Irish Hills 250 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mumme: I turned Ed Orgeron into the NCAA
FAU's top WR Woods arrested & suspended
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City star provides positive injury update
Gibson likely to remain loyal to Boro
Man United signs Benfica defender Lindelof
Agent: Perez wants Arsenal exit
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sam Hornish Jr.
Team:
Team Penske-22-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 7/2/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Veteran stock car and open-wheel driver Sam Hornish Jr. will return to Team Penske this summer to compete in select NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) races for the team, driving the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang.
Hornish is currently scheduled to compete in both upcoming series events at Iowa Speedway (June 24 and July 29) and the NXS road course event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (August 12). He made 130 starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and 99 starts in the XFINITY Series for Team Penske between 2006 and 2013. Hornish produced two NXS victories for the team and finished second in the series standings in 2013. Hornish has collected a total of four NXS victories over the course of his career, including at Iowa Speedway in both 2014 and 2016.-Team Penske
Jun 15 - 11:17 AM
Sam Hornish Jr. (No. 2 Rheem/Johns Manville Chevrolet Camaro) finished 4th in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, KY.
He started 5th on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Hornish, who competed in 4 of the 27 NXS races so far this season, is 31st in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 08:48:00 PM
In five previous NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Kentucky Speedway, Sam Hornish Jr. (No. 2 Johns Manville/Rheem Chevrolet Camaro) has recorded a pole award, two top-five and four top-10 finishes.
He holds an average starting position of 2.6, coupled with an average finishing position of 10.2. The Ohio native has qualified fourth or better in all five appearances at the Sparta, Kentucky-based racetrack.-Richard Childress Racing
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 07:38:00 PM
"Hopefully we’ll get it a little bit better for him before Sunday," Sam Hornish Jr. told reporters in Friday’s practice session, referencing his shaking down the No. 95 car that will be driven by Michael McDowell this Sunday. Battling extremely free conditions, Hornish is unaccustomed to the new low down force package, but hopes to "keep heading in the right direction."
With 20 minutes remaining in the first practice, Hornish was 34th on the speed chart. The No. 95 Circle Sport/Leavine Family team will start near the back based on qualification speeds, but McDowell should be able to earn place-differential points.
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 01:05:00 PM
Hornish to drive select NXS races for Penske
Jun 15 - 11:17 AM
Sam Hornish Jr.: Sparta XFINITY results
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 08:48:00 PM
Sam Hornish Jr.: Kentucky Speedway advance
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 07:38:00 PM
Hornish getting car ready for McDowell
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 01:05:00 PM
More Sam Hornish Jr. Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Busch
18
(1074)
2
B. Keselowski
2
(970)
3
D. Patrick
10
(911)
4
C. Elliott
24
(833)
5
K. Larson
42
(742)
6
R. Blaney
21
(719)
7
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(679)
8
E. Jones
77
(667)
9
K. Harvick
4
(644)
10
K. Benjamin
E40
(643)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
This week, status quo was maintained with some big cuts in some drivers pay and lots of little additions.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
»
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
»
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
»
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
»
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
»
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
»
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
»
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
NAS Headlines
»
Hornish to drive select NXS races for Penske
»
DNF for Chase Dowling in Thompson 125
»
Santos: Third in Thompson 125, 24th in points
»
Matt Crafton: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
»
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 results
»
Dylan Lupton: Irish Hills 250 advance
»
Pole, DNF for Donny Lia in Thompson 125
»
Jon McKennedy: Thompson 125 results
»
Ben Rhodes: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
»
Preece rockets to Thompson modified victory
»
Alex Tagliani: CRS Express 300 advance
»
Dakoda Armstrong: Irish Hills 250 advance
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved