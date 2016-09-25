Sam Hornish Jr. Team: Team Penske-22-NXS Age / DOB: (37) / 7/2/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

Veteran stock car and open-wheel driver Sam Hornish Jr. will return to Team Penske this summer to compete in select NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) races for the team, driving the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang. Hornish is currently scheduled to compete in both upcoming series events at Iowa Speedway (June 24 and July 29) and the NXS road course event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (August 12). He made 130 starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and 99 starts in the XFINITY Series for Team Penske between 2006 and 2013. Hornish produced two NXS victories for the team and finished second in the series standings in 2013. Hornish has collected a total of four NXS victories over the course of his career, including at Iowa Speedway in both 2014 and 2016.-Team Penske

Sam Hornish Jr. (No. 2 Rheem/Johns Manville Chevrolet Camaro) finished 4th in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, KY. He started 5th on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Hornish, who competed in 4 of the 27 NXS races so far this season, is 31st in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

In five previous NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Kentucky Speedway, Sam Hornish Jr. (No. 2 Johns Manville/Rheem Chevrolet Camaro) has recorded a pole award, two top-five and four top-10 finishes. He holds an average starting position of 2.6, coupled with an average finishing position of 10.2. The Ohio native has qualified fourth or better in all five appearances at the Sparta, Kentucky-based racetrack.-Richard Childress Racing