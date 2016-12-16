Landon Cassill Team: Front Row Motorsports-34 Age / DOB: (27) / 7/7/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'7 / 145

Landon Cassill’s best results have come at Talladega SuperSpeedway during the past three years with an average finish of 20.0 in six starts. Cassill’s strengths will align with Front Row Motorsports in 2017. The plate tracks are great equalizers and that means that a driver capable of staying out of trouble on these courses can often find his way to the lead pack.

Front Row Motorsports will have two familiar faces behind the wheels of its racecars in 2017. Landon Cassill will return to the team and drive the No. 34 Ford after an impressive first season with the team in 2016. David Ragan, who drove for the Statesville-based organization from 2012 to 2015 and earned its first win, will rejoin the team to drive the No. 38 Ford. The team will continue its technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing and its engine program with Roush Yates Engines. The team’s 2017 partnerships will be announced soon. Source: Front Row Motorsports

Landon Cassill will return to the No. 38 in 2017 with sponsorship still being finalized. Cassill had one of his best seasons to date with seven top-20 finishes including an 11th at Talladega. Until sponsorship is announced for a majority of races, however, it will be difficult to commit to them for any period of time.