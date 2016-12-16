Player Page

Landon Cassill

Team: Front Row Motorsports-34
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/7/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'7 / 145

Landon Cassill’s best results have come at Talladega SuperSpeedway during the past three years with an average finish of 20.0 in six starts.
Cassill’s strengths will align with Front Row Motorsports in 2017. The plate tracks are great equalizers and that means that a driver capable of staying out of trouble on these courses can often find his way to the lead pack. Jan 3 - 12:40 PM
