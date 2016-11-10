Player Page

Justin Marks

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-42-NXS
Age / DOB:  (36) / 3/25/1981

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced that Justin Marks will return to pilot to the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) road-course races at Mid-Ohio (Aug. 12) and Road America (Aug. 26).
Katerra, a Silicon Valley commercial construction company, will serve as a primary sponsor for both races. Marks made two NXS starts for the team in 2015 and competed in 17 of the 33 races in the No. 42 car in 2016, which he shared with Kyle Larson. He will also continue to work with veteran NXS Crew Chief Mike Shiplett, who has led the team since 2015.-CGR Aug 2 - 12:20 PM
