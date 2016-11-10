Justin Marks Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-42-NXS Age / DOB: (36) / 3/25/1981

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced that Justin Marks will return to pilot to the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) road-course races at Mid-Ohio (Aug. 12) and Road America (Aug. 26). Katerra, a Silicon Valley commercial construction company, will serve as a primary sponsor for both races. Marks made two NXS starts for the team in 2015 and competed in 17 of the 33 races in the No. 42 car in 2016, which he shared with Kyle Larson. He will also continue to work with veteran NXS Crew Chief Mike Shiplett, who has led the team since 2015.-CGR

Justin Marks makes his final XFINITY Series start this weekend in the No. 42 Katerra Chevy this weekend at Phoenix International Raceway (PIR). He has two prior XFINITY Series starts at PIR, scoring a top-15 finish this past March. Marks also has two Camping World Truck Series starts at PIR. Through 16 NXS races, he has one win (Mid-Ohio), one top-five and one top-10 finish.-Chip Ganassi Racing

Justin Marks makes his second Kentucky Speedway XFINITY Series start this weekend. He started 16th and finished 12th in the July XFINITY Series race in Kentucky. He has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts in 2008 and 2011 and three ARCA Racing Series starts in 2006 and 2007 in Kentucky. Following this weekend's race Marks has two remaining starts in the No. 42 Katerra Chevy (Dover and Phoenix).-Chip Ganassi Racing