Justin Marks
Team:
Chip Ganassi Racing-42-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 3/25/1981
Latest News
Recent News
Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced that Justin Marks will return to pilot to the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) road-course races at Mid-Ohio (Aug. 12) and Road America (Aug. 26).
Katerra, a Silicon Valley commercial construction company, will serve as a primary sponsor for both races. Marks made two NXS starts for the team in 2015 and competed in 17 of the 33 races in the No. 42 car in 2016, which he shared with Kyle Larson. He will also continue to work with veteran NXS Crew Chief Mike Shiplett, who has led the team since 2015.-CGR
Aug 2 - 12:20 PM
Justin Marks makes his final XFINITY Series start this weekend in the No. 42 Katerra Chevy this weekend at Phoenix International Raceway (PIR).
He has two prior XFINITY Series starts at PIR, scoring a top-15 finish this past March. Marks also has two Camping World Truck Series starts at PIR. Through 16 NXS races, he has one win (Mid-Ohio), one top-five and one top-10 finish.-Chip Ganassi Racing
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 01:53:00 PM
Justin Marks makes his second Kentucky Speedway XFINITY Series start this weekend.
He started 16th and finished 12th in the July XFINITY Series race in Kentucky. He has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts in 2008 and 2011 and three ARCA Racing Series starts in 2006 and 2007 in Kentucky. Following this weekend's race Marks has two remaining starts in the No. 42 Katerra Chevy (Dover and Phoenix).-Chip Ganassi Racing
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 08:32:00 PM
Justin Marks (No. 42 Katerra Chevrolet Camaro) tops the speed chart in the Final Practice session for the XFINITY Series Road America 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI.
He ran a fast lap of 108.946 mph. No. 2 Michael McDowell, No. 22 Alex Tagliani, No. 18 Owen Kelly and No. 3 Ty Dillon round out the top-five of the 39 cars out on the track. The No. 40 Dodge, driven by John Jackson was the slowest in the final practice session.
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Marks with Ganassi Racing for road-courses
Aug 2 - 12:20 PM
Justin Marks: Ticket Galaxy 200 advance
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 01:53:00 PM
Justin Marks: Kentucky Speedway advance
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 08:32:00 PM
Justin Marks tops XFINITY Final Practice
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 02:00:00 PM
More Justin Marks Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
Road course races march to the tune of their own drum, but the players are much the same as on ovals.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
»
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
»
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
»
Overton’s 400 Stats
Jul 28
»
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
»
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
»
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
»
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
NAS Headlines
»
Ryan Truex: Finger Lakes 100 stats
»
Marks with Ganassi Racing for road-courses
»
Chase Purdy: Finger Lakes 100 stats
»
Brandon Gaughan: Zippo 200 advance
»
Brandon Jones: Zippo 200 advance
»
Todd Gilliland: Finger Lakes 100 stats
»
Daniel Hemric: Zippo 200 advance
»
Ruben Garcia Jr.: Finger Lakes 100 stats
»
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at The Glen
»
Harrison Burton: Finger Lakes 100 stats
»
Paul Menard: The Glen Double Duty
»
Ronnie Bassett Jr.: Finger Lakes 100 stats
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
