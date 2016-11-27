Player Page

Michael McDowell

Team: Leavine Family-Circle Sport-95
Age / DOB:  (32) / 12/21/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 170

As previously announced, Michael McDowell will return to the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team in 2017 and he will have Todd Parrott as his crew chief.
The addition of Parrott last fall made McDowell one of the best fantasy values in nearly every game. In their seven races together, McDowell finished on the lead lap four times, recorded one top-10, another top-15, a 16th, an 18th, and only one result worse than 23rd. Salary cap managers struggled to find a new level for the surging driver and when McDowell finished 10th in the season finale, he helped a lot of astute players win their league. "With both Michael and Todd returning to the team this season we are looking to maintain the consistency we found towards the end of last year and continue to push forward and build off the positive momentum," said Jeremy Lange, Vice President of Leavine Family Racing. Jan 5 - 12:18 PM
Source: Leavine Family Racing PR
