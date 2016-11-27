Michael McDowell Team: Leavine Family-Circle Sport-95 Age / DOB: (32) / 12/21/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 170

Latest News Recent News

As previously announced, Michael McDowell will return to the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team in 2017 and he will have Todd Parrott as his crew chief. The addition of Parrott last fall made McDowell one of the best fantasy values in nearly every game. In their seven races together, McDowell finished on the lead lap four times, recorded one top-10, another top-15, a 16th, an 18th, and only one result worse than 23rd. Salary cap managers struggled to find a new level for the surging driver and when McDowell finished 10th in the season finale, he helped a lot of astute players win their league. "With both Michael and Todd returning to the team this season we are looking to maintain the consistency we found towards the end of last year and continue to push forward and build off the positive momentum," said Jeremy Lange, Vice President of Leavine Family Racing. Source: Leavine Family Racing PR

Michael McDowell will return full time in the No. 95 in 2017. In 2016, this team made the No. 95 into an opportunity ride on a few occasions for Ty Dillon. The grandson of Richard Childress will not need that next year as another program is going to be announced, so McDowell will get into the car fulltime. With the addition of Todd Parrott at Charlotte this fall, their results improved considerably and McDowell will come out the gates as a solid dark horse.

Michael McDowell finished 10th in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in a second Leavine Family entry to earn his first ever top-10 on an unrestricted speedway. McDowell has been one of our top dark horses nearly every week since Todd Parrott came on board, but there was a little concern about how he would fare in the second entry for this lightly funded organization. Both he and Ty Dillon were on pace to finish well before the No. 95 was involved in a late-race crash, but the attrition helped level the field for the primary driver. McDowell has three previous top-10s at Daytona. including one this summer.