Player Page

Brian Scott

Team: Richard Childress Racing-3-NXS
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Brian Scott will return to Richard Childress Racing (RCR) to pilot the No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet for two races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) this season.
After announcing his NASCAR retirement at the end of 2016 to move home to Idaho with his family, Scott will make a brief return to the sport with his former team to pilot the No. 3 Camaro for the second NXS race at Iowa Speedway on July 29 and the September 23rd race at Kentucky Speedway. Prior to his retirement, Scott drove three full-time NXS seasons for RCR from 2013-2015. He finished as high as fourth (2014) in the championship point standings. An avid outdoorsman and a veteran NASCAR racer, Scott is a natural fit for the No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet.-RCR Jul 3 - 4:04 PM
More Brian Scott Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 