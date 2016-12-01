Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Brian Scott
Team:
Richard Childress Racing-3-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 1/12/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Brian Scott will return to Richard Childress Racing (RCR) to pilot the No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet for two races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) this season.
After announcing his NASCAR retirement at the end of 2016 to move home to Idaho with his family, Scott will make a brief return to the sport with his former team to pilot the No. 3 Camaro for the second NXS race at Iowa Speedway on July 29 and the September 23rd race at Kentucky Speedway. Prior to his retirement, Scott drove three full-time NXS seasons for RCR from 2013-2015. He finished as high as fourth (2014) in the championship point standings. An avid outdoorsman and a veteran NASCAR racer, Scott is a natural fit for the No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet.-RCR
Jul 3 - 4:04 PM
Brian Scott finished better than he started in his last eight Cup races despite announcing his retirement from driving.
With the weight of this decision off his shoulders, he seemed to improve. Scott came one position shy of winning his first Cup race as a Rookie of the Year contender when he finished second to Joey Logano at Talladega SuperSpeedway. His final race was also successful with a 15th in the Ford 400.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:25:00 PM
Brian Scott qualified 22nd and stayed out of trouble throughout the Ford EcoBoost 400 to finish respectably in 15th.
Brian Scott announced his retirement from Cup racing earlier this year in order to spend more time with his family. He has the moral victory of a top-15 to complete his career, which is his sixth top-15 in 53 races. Richard Petty Motorsports continues to search for a driver to fill the No. 44.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 03:47:00 PM
Brian Scott has finished in the 30s in his last five efforts on short, flat tracks.
Scott has generally raced worse than he qualified in these events also, which means he is not only scoring minimally but also losing place-differential points. Earlier this season he finished 27th at Phoenix International Raceway and 26th at Martinsville Speedway, but he was unable to back that up this fall on the half-miler. He finished 34th in his last Martinsville attempt.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 05:24:00 PM
Scott to drive RCR's #3 in two XFINITY races
Jul 3 - 4:04 PM
Brian Scott ended strong
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:25:00 PM
Brian Scott 15th in final race
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 03:47:00 PM
Brian Scott: 30-something on short, flats
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 05:24:00 PM
More Brian Scott Player News
