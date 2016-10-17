Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) announced today their plans to compete on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) with driver Donny Lia in 2017. Returning to his roots, Tommy Baldwin will bring back the iconic No. 7NY.

The car number has a rich history in the NASCAR touring series and the local tracks on Long Island, New York, amassing a combined total 54 wins with the late "Tiger" Tom Baldwin, Sr. Lia, a two-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion (2007 and 2009) and Long Island native, brings a wealth of experience to the team. With a career dating back to 2001, Lia raced Baldwin on the Tour. Baldwin and Lia have crossed paths before with Baldwin serving as the crew chief for Lia's first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in 2008.-140 Buzz