Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Donny Lia
Team:
Tommy Baldwin Racing-7NY-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 11/8/1980
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) announced today their plans to compete on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) with driver Donny Lia in 2017. Returning to his roots, Tommy Baldwin will bring back the iconic No. 7NY.
The car number has a rich history in the NASCAR touring series and the local tracks on Long Island, New York, amassing a combined total 54 wins with the late "Tiger" Tom Baldwin, Sr. Lia, a two-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion (2007 and 2009) and Long Island native, brings a wealth of experience to the team. With a career dating back to 2001, Lia raced Baldwin on the Tour. Baldwin and Lia have crossed paths before with Baldwin serving as the crew chief for Lia's first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in 2008.-140 Buzz
Jan 11 - 9:47 PM
Donny Lia (No. 8 Sypher Construction/Bardahl Chevrolet) finished fourth in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
He started 12th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Lia, who has entered all 17 NWMT races this year, closed out the season fourth in the 2016 championship standings.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:39:00 PM
Donny Lia (No. 8 Sypher Construction/Bardahl Chevrolet) two-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion has 17 career wins.
Sits sixth in the current series standings with four top fives and nine top 10s in 16 races. Has three career wins and four career poles at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park, where he ranks second among active drivers with 645 laps led.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 10:17:00 PM
Donny Lia (No. 8 Sypher Construction/Bardahl Chevrolet) was credited with a 23rd place DNF in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Fall Final 150 at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway.
He started 4th on the grid and completed 49 of the 150 laps run before exiting the event (Accident). Lia, who competed in all 16 NWMT races run this season, dropped two positions to 6th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:42:00 PM
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Jan 11 - 9:47 PM
Donny Lia: Sunoco World Series 150 results
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:39:00 PM
Donny Lia: Sunoco World Series 150 advance
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 10:17:00 PM
DNF for Donny Lia at Stafford
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:42:00 PM
More Donny Lia Player News
Player Page
