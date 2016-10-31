Player Page

John Wes Townley

Team: No longer competing in NASCAR
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/31/1989

A source to jayski.com says that the John Wes Townley has decided to end his racing career and take some college courses.
Townley also got engaged to girlfriend Laura Bird in the autumn of 2016 and his settling down includes not competing in NASCAR. Concord, North Carolina-based Athenian Motorsports, owned by Townley's father and Zaxby's co-founder Tony Townley, is also ceasing operations. The team had fielded entries for Townley in the Camping World Truck Series, XFINITY Series, and ARCA Racing Series the past couple of seasons. Several drivers also filled-in for Townley in some respect for the team the past two seasons, due to either scheduling conflicts or injuries. Athenian Motorsports is in the process of selling its inventory.-jayski.com Jan 10 - 9:06 PM
