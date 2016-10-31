John Wes Townley Team: No longer competing in NASCAR Age / DOB: (27) / 12/31/1989

A source to jayski.com says that the John Wes Townley has decided to end his racing career and take some college courses. Townley also got engaged to girlfriend Laura Bird in the autumn of 2016 and his settling down includes not competing in NASCAR. Concord, North Carolina-based Athenian Motorsports, owned by Townley's father and Zaxby's co-founder Tony Townley, is also ceasing operations. The team had fielded entries for Townley in the Camping World Truck Series, XFINITY Series, and ARCA Racing Series the past couple of seasons. Several drivers also filled-in for Townley in some respect for the team the past two seasons, due to either scheduling conflicts or injuries. Athenian Motorsports is in the process of selling its inventory.-jayski.com

Following a frustrating weekend at Martinsville Speedway that saw John Wes Townley hover around 20th in practice, qualifying and during Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the paper-clip shaped oval in south Virginia, the 26-year-old Georgia native is eager to head west to Texas Motor Speedway, one of his more-successful venues on the racing circuit. Townley finished third in the summer Truck race at TMS in 2015 and has qualified in the top 10 in three of his last four NCWTS starts at the speedway located in Fort Worth. Though the focus is on the drivers vying to win the inaugural Chase in the Truck Series, Townley still has a goal he and his Athenian Motorsports team hope to achieve this season. "No disrespect to those guys in our garage racing for the championship, but our plans are to show up in Texas on Thursday for practice and be the team to beat this weekend," said Townley, who got engaged to long-time girlfriend Laura Bird earlier this week. "This race is in our wheelhouse and we believe we can notch our first win of the season Friday night in Texas."-Athenian Motorsports

John Wes Townley (No. 05 Jive Communications/Zaxby's Chevrolet Silverado) finished 21st in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway. He started 20th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Townley, who entered 18 of the 20 truck races so far this season, is 15th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.