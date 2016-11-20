Joey Logano Team: Team Penske-22 Age / DOB: (26) / 5/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 140

Latest News Recent News

Joey Logano earned the second-best average finish in 2016 with a result of 10.53. NASCAR parity can be seen in that number. Even the second-place driver failed to have a top-10 average. Logano scored 26 top-10s (.722), but with the new win-and-in formula, there is very little penalty for finishing badly until the Chase begins. Logano was outside the top 25 four times. One of those disappointments came in round two, but it was offset by a victory at Talladega SuperSpeedway.

Joey Logano had a shot to take the lead on two late-race restarts, but he sustained damage on one and was simply outrun on the other before finishing fourth in the Ford EcoBoost 400 and second in championship points. Logano had a run on Carl Edwards in a late-race restart with 10 laps remaining. A block by the No. 19 caused him to sustain damage on the right front, right rear, and left rear. He pitted, following that incident, restarted eighth, and surged to third on the restart. On the final restart, he lost one position.

Joey Logano posted a lap of 176.638 mph and will roll off the grid 13th for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Logano is not happy with this qualification effort and he and Jimmie Johnson—who qualified 14th—give up ground to the other two Chase contenders before the green flag waves, but he is close enough to the front to contend for victory.