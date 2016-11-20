Player Page

Joey Logano

Team: Team Penske-22
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 140

Joey Logano earned the second-best average finish in 2016 with a result of 10.53.
NASCAR parity can be seen in that number. Even the second-place driver failed to have a top-10 average. Logano scored 26 top-10s (.722), but with the new win-and-in formula, there is very little penalty for finishing badly until the Chase begins. Logano was outside the top 25 four times. One of those disappointments came in round two, but it was offset by a victory at Talladega SuperSpeedway. Jan 6 - 1:25 PM
