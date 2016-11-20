Joey Logano

Welcome,
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Dolphins list top corner Maxwell as doubtful
Ryan Tannehill (knee) back at practice Friday
Dolphins surprisingly waive DL Jason Jones
Ladarius Green DNP Friday, still in protocol
Cowboys lead way with 5 first-team All-Pros
Matt Ryan named first-team All-Pro over Brady
BUF still expected to decline Tyrod's option
Report: Gus Bradley atop Redskins' DC list
Steve Smith officially inks retirement papers
Report: Colts keeping Pagano, Grigson for '17
Jets source: Hackenberg will 'never make it'
Lynn draws interest from sixth team, Bolts
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) to play Friday
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) questionable Friday
Trust The Process: Embiid (illness) probable
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) doubtful Fri
Kevin Love (illness) will play on Friday
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) probable for Friday
Paul Millsap scores 17 points in win vs. NOP
Pat Beverley plays, but wrist still an issue
Kyle Lowry scores 33 points in win, 19 in 4Q
Russell Westbrook's 49 points not enough
Brandon Ingram will start for Luol Deng
Myles Turner explodes for 25-15 with 5 blocks
David Backes might be back on Saturday
Brendan Gallagher out for at least 8 weeks
Boston summons goalie prospect Zane McIntyre
Mikael Granlund's hot streak continues
Eric Staal's three points lead Wild comeback
Jared Coreau picks up first career SO
USA beats CAN in shootout to win WJHC gold
Kyle Okposo scores 1G, 1A in OTL to 'Hawks
Patrick Kane scores OT winner against BUF
Derek Ryan scores 2 goals in win over STL
Colton Sissons scores 3 goals in win over TB
Patrice Bergeron scores 1G, 1A in loss to EDM
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Gators also losing DT Brantley to NFL Draft
Top-rated S Adams declares for the NFL Draft
NFC exec views CB Tankersley as a 4th rounder
O.J. Howard's ability compared to Jimmy G's
Lowell Lotulelei expected to stay at Utah
Minnesota set to hire P.J. Fleck as next HC
Penn State WR Chris Godwin declares for draft
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
Crystal Palace depleted for FA Cup weekend
Allardyce says Sako to stay at Palace
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Hull confirm Mike Phelan's replacement
Barton back in contention at Burnley
Youngster suffers a major injury setback
More bad news from the Arsenal treatment room
Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede
FA rescinds Feghouli's red card
Full Depth Charts
Joey Logano
Team:
Team Penske-22
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/24/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 140
Latest News
Recent News
Joey Logano earned the second-best average finish in 2016 with a result of 10.53.
NASCAR parity can be seen in that number. Even the second-place driver failed to have a top-10 average. Logano scored 26 top-10s (.722), but with the new win-and-in formula, there is very little penalty for finishing badly until the Chase begins. Logano was outside the top 25 four times. One of those disappointments came in round two, but it was offset by a victory at Talladega SuperSpeedway.
Jan 6 - 1:25 PM
Joey Logano had a shot to take the lead on two late-race restarts, but he sustained damage on one and was simply outrun on the other before finishing fourth in the Ford EcoBoost 400 and second in championship points.
Logano had a run on Carl Edwards in a late-race restart with 10 laps remaining. A block by the No. 19 caused him to sustain damage on the right front, right rear, and left rear. He pitted, following that incident, restarted eighth, and surged to third on the restart. On the final restart, he lost one position.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:21:00 PM
Joey Logano posted a lap of 176.638 mph and will roll off the grid 13th for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Logano is not happy with this qualification effort and he and Jimmie Johnson—who qualified 14th—give up ground to the other two Chase contenders before the green flag waves, but he is close enough to the front to contend for victory.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 07:06:00 PM
Joey Logano was forced to sit for the first 15 minutes of practice after being penalized by NASCAR for being late to the Tech line at Phoenix International Raceway.
The first practice session of the weekend is 90 minutes, so this will be nothing more than a minor distraction.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 12:34:00 PM
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Jan 6 - 1:25 PM
Late mishap costs 4th-place Chaser Logano
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:21:00 PM
Joey Logano starts 13th at Homestead
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 07:06:00 PM
Logano misses 15 mins of Homestead practice
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 12:34:00 PM
More Joey Logano Player News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Matt Kenseth did not record a top-five finish until week 11, but soon after that he established himself as a driver to beat for the championship.
More NAS Columns
»
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
»
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
»
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
»
Road Courses
Dec 30
»
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
»
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
»
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
»
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
NAS Headlines
»
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
»
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
»
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
»
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
»
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
»
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
»
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
»
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
»
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
»
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
»
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
»
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
