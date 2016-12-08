Ryan Newman Team: Richard Childress Racing-31 Age / DOB: (39) / 12/8/1977 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 207

Ryan Newman has a three-year average finish of 7.7 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and of 9.5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which makes these his best tracks in that span of time. His best record comes at Vegas, where he has two top-10s and a worst result of 13th in the past three years. He has been almost as strong at Charlotte with a pair of 15ths as his low water mark as well as one top-five and three more top-10s. Both of these are similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks, which will make him a strong dark horse on the other tracks of this type.

Ryan Newman finished worse than 20th only seven times in 36 Cup races last year. Six of his poor finishes were caused by crash damage, which meant that he was nearly perfect whenever he stayed out of trouble. With only 10 top-10s to his credit Newman was never quite able to find enough raw power to make the Chase, however.

Ryan Newman posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a speed of 175.387 mph. Newman qualified fourth last year, so he should be able to get a good lap later on Friday. A 400-mile race is not terribly long, so track position is moderately important.