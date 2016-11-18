Tyler Reddick Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-42-NXS Age / DOB: (21) / 1/11/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'5 / 130

Tyler Reddick is one the drivers on the NASCAR.com 'Five to Watch: XFINITY Drivers in 2017' list. The Brad Keselowski Racing driver failed to make the first Camping World Truck Series Chase field, but he did shake up the game with a Las Vegas win in the midst of the playoffs. He ended the year on a high note with a runner-up at Homestead. Reddick's new ride -- the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in the XFINITY Series -- saw three trips to Victory Lane in 2016 with Kyle Larson (two) and Justin Marks (one). That bodes well for Reddick, who will split time in the driver's seat with Larson.-NASCAR.com

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that Tyler Reddick, a current driver and a three-time winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), will pilot the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro in multiple NASCAR XFINITY Series races in 2017. Reddick, 20, will share the No. 42 Chevrolet with 2014 NASCAR Sprint Series Rookie of the Year and 2016 member of the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup, Kyle Larson. Veteran XFINITY Series crew chief Mike Shiplett will continue to lead the No. 42 team.-CGR

Tyler Reddick (No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford F-150) has two previous NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Homestead-Miami Speedway starts. He finished sixth or better in both races with a best of third place in 2015. Completed all 268 possible laps (402.00 miles) in two events at Homestead. Will use the same Ford F-150 chassis that won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and scored fourth-place finishes at Chicagoland (Joliet, Ill.) and Texas Motor Speedway - average finish in those races is 3.00 -Brad Keselowski Racing