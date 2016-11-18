Player Page

Tyler Reddick

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-42-NXS
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/11/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'5 / 130

Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Reddick is one the drivers on the NASCAR.com 'Five to Watch: XFINITY Drivers in 2017' list.
The Brad Keselowski Racing driver failed to make the first Camping World Truck Series Chase field, but he did shake up the game with a Las Vegas win in the midst of the playoffs. He ended the year on a high note with a runner-up at Homestead. Reddick's new ride -- the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in the XFINITY Series -- saw three trips to Victory Lane in 2016 with Kyle Larson (two) and Justin Marks (one). That bodes well for Reddick, who will split time in the driver's seat with Larson.-NASCAR.com Jan 13 - 2:08 PM
More Tyler Reddick Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 